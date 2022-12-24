Back

S'porean woman drinks over 4L of own breast milk during Japan trip so it wouldn't go to waste

Lim drank her breast milk as "unexpected circumstances" prevented her from freezing it all, and she did not want to throw it away.

Hannah Martens | December 24, 2022, 10:52 AM

A Singaporean woman uploaded to Tiktok and Instagram a video of herself consuming her own breastmilk while on a trip in Hokkaido, Japan.

Jemie Lim uploaded the video on Dec. 15, and it documents her drinking a total of 4,450 ml of her own expressed breast milk (EBM).

@jemielimtiktok I drank 4450ML of my own breastmilk in Hokkaido🥹 My initial plan was to store my expressed breastmilk (ebm) in hotel freezer but unexpected circumstances happened so only first day of my ebm being stored and brought back to Singapore successfully🎉 #Motherhood #Breastmilk #Travelpumping ♬ original sound - Jemielimtiktok

The video has amassed over 140,000 views on Tiktok, where Lim is seen drinking breast milk on the plane, in the hotel, and in other places.

Why did she do it?

Speaking to Mothership, Lim shared that prior to her trip, she had emailed the hotel to check if she was able to store her EBM in the hotel's freezer.

While the hotel did allow her to store her breast milk in the freezer, they did not recommend it as they could not guarantee its quality.

Lim stored her first day's batch of EBM in the hotel freezer, but she realised that the first batch was not frozen on the morning of her second day.

Worried that the milk would spoil

Worried that her milk will be spoilt by the end of the trip, Lim decided to drink the EBM instead of dumping it.

Lim also noted the lack of nursing rooms as she had to pump in a "random place", which she also showed in her video. After pumping, Lim proceeded to drink the breast milk she had just pumped.

By the end of her trip, Lim was only able to bring home the frozen batch of EBM.

When asked what breast milk tastes like, Lim answered: "Sweet".

Lim confessed that she was pretty amazed at herself because she initially thought she would just dump all the milk.

In her video, she drinks the milk with water and explains in the comments that she is not a "milk person", so she has to mix it with water.

"I don't regret drinking it as it is all my nutrients."

Comments on Tiktok

Many netizens took to the comments to ask Lim about the experience as well as praise her for not dumping out the breast milk.

