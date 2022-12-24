Back

Police appeal for whereabouts of 59-year-old, last seen in vicinity of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

Looking for Mr Tan Kim Seng.

Alfie Kwa | December 24, 2022, 11:16 AM

Events

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is looking for a 59-year-old. 

Last seen at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

The man's name is Tan Kim Seng, according to SPF.

He was last seen in the vicinity of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Dec. 22.

Anyone with information can call the Police Hotline at 1800- 255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Image via SPF. 

