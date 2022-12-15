Back

Couple spends S$9,000 on electrical appliances before 1% GST increase, saves about S$100

This is how rich people stay rich.

Belmont Lay | December 15, 2022, 12:53 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

People in Singapore are rushing to buy big-ticket items before the 8 per cent goods and services tax (GST) kicks in on Jan. 1, 2023, Shin Min Daily News reported.

GST in Singapore will increase from 7 per cent to 8 per cent from Jan. 1, 2023, followed by another increase from 8 to 9 per cent on Jan. 1, 2024

Buy first, ship later

One couple, who do not even have their new condominium apartment ready, went on a buying spree to snap up more than S$9,000 worth of electrical appliances at one shot, and effectively saved about S$100 by settling the bill on the spot.

The 36-year-old woman told Shin Min that the good deal stems from the year-end sale and cost savings from paying 7 per cent GST only, with the merchant even allowing the newly bought appliances to be stored in its warehouse for the time being for safekeeping.

The appliances will then be delivered to the new apartment next year in June when it is ready.

According to merchants interviewed, the likes of such customers who shop now to take advantage of lower costs are substantial.

Some of the big-ticket items flying off shelves include television sets, washing machines, and refrigerators.

Common to buy big-ticket items for delivery later

Prior to this impending GST increase, customers who buy big-ticket items now for delivery later already make up a good proportion of the clientele of at least one merchant.

Scanteak, a furniture retailer in Singapore, was reported as seeing brisk business as it is offering storage for six months for its items purchased now, with the added bonus of allowing instalment payments at 2022 prices without customers incurring a lump sum cost.

It also charges delivery fees according to 2022 pricing.

For storing the purchases beyond the sixth month, a charge of S$50 or 10 per cent of the total price of the goods will be incurred.

For storage from the eighth month, weekly costs will be incurred.

Courts, the electronics and furniture store, also offers the storage service for six months.

If customers opt to have the items delivered this year, the delivery will be free of charge.

Buyers beware

The Consumer Association of Singapore said on Facebook on Dec. 13 that buyers of big-ticket items should protect themselves by negotiating for a low deposit if possible, and only make full payment upon delivery of goods.

Consumers should also consider if they are making hasty purchases this time of the year.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

Over past 5 years, govt agencies received more than 4,000 pieces of feedback about chickens in HDB & private residential estates

In an eggshell.

December 15, 2022, 07:29 PM

S'pore docs see 10%-20% increase in patients calling in sick this World Cup season

'Boss, I'm not feeling well. Think it's the year-end flu bug.'

December 15, 2022, 07:16 PM

S'porean man, 33, convicted after failing to enlist & leaving S'pore for Batam twice without valid exit permit

Novriandy Rizaldy was arrested when he returned to Singapore to renew his passport in 2019.

December 15, 2022, 06:59 PM

Taiwan firms required to submit info on ingredient proportions & other production details to export to China

The requirements are apparently only applicable to Taiwanese companies.

December 15, 2022, 06:33 PM

Ex-nurse in S'pore who poisoned babies gets more jail time for abusing daughters with eyebrow razor

She committed the offences while on bail for her earlier crimes.

December 15, 2022, 06:01 PM

Don Don Donki opening 15th outlet in Jewel Changi Airport on Dec. 20, 2022 as 14 outlets still not enough

When I'm free I take myself to Don Don Donki...

December 15, 2022, 05:12 PM

S'pore dog groomer, 35, raises over S$28,000 for pet shelters by doing cute photoshoots for dogs

Warm fuzzy feelings.

December 15, 2022, 05:05 PM

Man gets 1 month jail for throwing 25kg bicycle from 14th floor after argument with wife at Choa Chu Kang

He was charged with one count of committing a rash act endangering the personal safety of others.  

December 15, 2022, 03:45 PM

15 months' jail for My Digital Lock ex-employee who cheated customers of over S$24,000

He was also sentenced for other offences involving physical altercations.

December 15, 2022, 03:25 PM

Visitors to UK can keep large electrical items & 2L liquids in cabin luggage by June 2024

Fuss-free travel.

December 15, 2022, 03:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.