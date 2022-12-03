South Korea beats Portugal 2-1 with last-minute goal, qualifies for World Cup knockout stage

South Korea has beaten Portugal 2-1 in their final Group H match.

Due to the result in the Uruguay-Ghana match, Korea has qualified for the knockout stages of the World Cup.

South Korea 2-1 Portugal

Portugal took an early lead with a goal from Ricardo Horta in the fifth minute of the game.

In the 27th minute, South Korea's Kim Young-gwon gave his side the equaliser.

The second half of the match began with Portugal gaining more possession of the ball.

The South Koreans couldn't quite hit the target throughout the second half, but just a minute into stoppage time, star player Son Heung-min, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur in England, passed the ball through to Hwang Hee-chan.

Hwang, who plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, calmly put the ball into the back of the net.

It was very tense, but South Korea made it through

Despite their win, the South Koreans ended the match with their fate still uncertain as Uruguay and Ghana were still playing at the time.

Uruguay, who were leading Ghana 2-0, could kick South Korea out of the second spot in the group by scoring an extra goal.

Hearts were in mouths as Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani went down in the penalty box, but the protests by the South Americans went ignored.

Uruguay couldn't find the back of the net for the third time, and they were stuck in the third spot in their group.

This means that they will not qualify for the Round of 16 and South Korea will advance instead.

They will likely meet powerhouses Brazil in the next round.

Top image via FIFA World Cup/Twitter.