Lucky guests bump into Song Joong Ki at wedding in Bali

South Korean actor Song Joong Ki was recently in Singapore to promote his latest drama series, "Reborn Rich", sending many fans into a tizzy.

But before he came to Singapore, Song had apparently been in Bali, Indonesia, to attend an Indian wedding at The Ritz-Carlton, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

According to Zaobao, Song flew to Singapore from Bali, for the Dec. 7 press conference here.

Guest meets Song, mixes him up with Hyun Bin

In a video shared to Chinese social media platform Weibo, a guest at the wedding was seen posing for photos with Song.

She claimed that she had initially mixed Song up with South Korean actor Hyun Bin, as she does not watch Korean dramas often.

Hyun Bin is perhaps best known for his roles in "Crash Landing On You" and "Secret Garden".

She had then apparently almost asked Song if he was the actor from "Crash Landing On You".

She added that she managed to chat with Song for over 20 minutes, as he happened to be seated beside her during the wedding.

She recounted that at one point, Song got thirsty and went to get a glass of water, and in true gentlemanly fashion, got some water for everyone who was seated nearby too.

Zaobao reported that several fans commented on the woman's great fortune in meeting Song in response to her post, with some joking that she must have done something great in her past life for the lucky coincidence.

According to an Instagram post by a Myanmar fan account, another woman who attended the wedding in Bali also shared about her encounter with Song, and said he came across as a "very sweet and gentle" person.

The fan also said that he is very handsome.

