Back

Lucky guests bump into Song Joong Ki at wedding in Bali

However, one of the guests shared that she had initially mixed Song up with Hyun Bin.

Lean Jinghui | December 10, 2022, 03:18 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

South Korean actor Song Joong Ki was recently in Singapore to promote his latest drama series, "Reborn Rich", sending many fans into a tizzy.

But before he came to Singapore, Song had apparently been in Bali, Indonesia, to attend an Indian wedding at The Ritz-Carlton, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

According to Zaobao, Song flew to Singapore from Bali, for the Dec. 7 press conference here.

Guest meets Song, mixes him up with Hyun Bin

In a video shared to Chinese social media platform Weibo, a guest at the wedding was seen posing for photos with Song.

Image via Weibo

She claimed that she had initially mixed Song up with South Korean actor Hyun Bin, as she does not watch Korean dramas often.

Hyun Bin is perhaps best known for his roles in "Crash Landing On You" and "Secret Garden".

She had then apparently almost asked Song if he was the actor from "Crash Landing On You".

She added that she managed to chat with Song for over 20 minutes, as he happened to be seated beside her during the wedding.

She recounted that at one point, Song got thirsty and went to get a glass of water, and in true gentlemanly fashion, got some water for everyone who was seated nearby too.

Zaobao reported that several fans commented on the woman's great fortune in meeting Song in response to her post, with some joking that she must have done something great in her past life for the lucky coincidence.

According to an Instagram post by a Myanmar fan account, another woman who attended the wedding in Bali also shared about her encounter with Song, and said he came across as a "very sweet and gentle" person.

The fan also said that he is very handsome.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KiAile🕊️🕊️🕊️ (@myanmar.kiaile)

Related story:

Top images via Weibo and @myanmar.kiaile Instagram 

'Terrible' situation at Ice Magic festival as visitors dressed for -15°C queue for 3 hours outdoors

A Mothership reader who visited today eventually gave up queueing and left.

December 10, 2022, 07:23 PM

Man in S'pore allegedly throws biscuit pack at woman's face after she rejects his invitation for drinks

The police are looking into the matter.

December 10, 2022, 04:58 PM

Senja Hawker Centre opens Dec. 11 with 28 stalls & 580 seats, has roof garden & event space

Senja is in Bukit Panjang, by the way.

December 10, 2022, 04:10 PM

Jackie Chan reveals that 'Rush Hour 4' is in the works

Anticipation.

December 10, 2022, 03:20 PM

800-seat Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre with 44 stalls to open on Dec. 17

The hawker centre will also feature healthier eating options.

December 10, 2022, 12:54 PM

Sports Hub marks official takeover by Sport S'pore with giant Christmas installations & free sports try-outs till Jan. 2023

Changing hands.

December 10, 2022, 12:49 PM

Woman in S'pore leaves baking assistant job & joins police, wins fitness award after doing 28 pull-ups

"If you train hard and work hard, you can achieve anything!" said Sergeant Stephanie Koo

December 10, 2022, 12:31 PM

Last train & SMRT bus timings to be extended for 2022 Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve

Nice.

December 10, 2022, 10:28 AM

Here’s how I put together a Christmas party for my dogs, all without leaving the house

The goodest boys deserved a treat.

December 10, 2022, 09:57 AM

Argentina beats Netherlands on penalties, will face Croatia in 2022 World Cup semi-finals

Probably the most intense match thus far.

December 10, 2022, 09:36 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.