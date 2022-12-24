27-year-old man arrested, allegedly snatched handphones from 2 women in Corporation Drive, Jurong

Between Dec. 16 to 21, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received two reports of snatch thefts from two female victims, whose handphones were allegedly snatched by a man in the vicinity of Corporation Drive.

A 27-year-old man was later arrested for his suspected involvement in the cases.

SPF follow up

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police and CCTV cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the suspect, and arrested him on Dec. 22.

The man will be charged in court on Dec. 24 with the offence of snatch theft.

The offence carries a sentence of imprisonment of not less than one year and not more than seven years, and caning.

SPF warned: "The police will not tolerate such brazen acts of crime and will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law."

Top images SPF/FB.