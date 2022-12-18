Back

Some Singtel users in S'pore experience days of service disruption, can't make or receive calls

The telco's engineers are 'working urgently' to resolve the issue.

Andrew Koay | December 18, 2022, 03:13 PM

Issues with Singtel's network have caused some customers to experience disruptions to their phone service since Wednesday (Dec. 14).

Affecting work and personal life

Readers who wrote in to Mothership reported being unable to place or receive calls from their mobile phones.

Wendy (not her real name) said that her phone service was down for four days, and was only restored on the morning of Dec. 18.

During the downtime, Wendy was worried that her aged parents would have trouble reaching her, as they did not have mobile data.

Another customer, Sarah (not her real name) told Mothership that the outage had severely affected her work as a gynaecologist.

"I have patients in labour and need to be contacted. I cover more than one hospital and ward so I couldn’t inform any of them except the ones I most frequent," she said.

"I realised this network issue as the ward, fortunately, tried to WhatsApp me when they couldn’t get me at 6am. I had a patient with high blood pressure that needed urgent treatment."

In total, Sarah said that she'd experienced 79 hours of having her phone line down before it was finally restored on Sunday (Dec. 18) at 1pm.

She also claimed that about 1,000 people were plagued by the same problem as of Dec. 16 night, according to a phone call she had with SingTel, although the number has yet to be verified by the telco.

On Facebook, users took to Singtel's page to raise the same issue.

One wrote that while SMS and mobile data were unaffected, he had been experiencing phone line issues for three days.

Singtel's engineers "working urgently"

"Our engineers are investigating and we will provide updates as soon as they become available," wrote the telco in a tweet on Dec. 15 at 10am which apologised for the disruption.

On Dec. 17 at 6:55pm, Singtel put out another statement via the Singtel Support Twitter account informing that "most customers who experienced issues with their mobile services have gradually been able to access all services".

They added that engineers were "working urgently" to resolve the remaining issues.

Mothership has reached out to Singtel for comment.

Top image from Singtel's Facebook and by Joans Luepe via Unsplash

