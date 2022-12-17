SingPost to increase postage rates from Jan. 1, 2023 in first revision since 2014

It will cost more to send certain types of mail in Singapore from next year.

Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) postage rates will increase on Jan. 1, 2023, and again on Jan. 1, 2024.

The last time SingPost's rates were revised was in 2014.

In tandem with increase in GST

Prices of selected domestic mail services will go up between 2 and 10 cents by 2024.

SingPost said the increase in price is in tandem with the increase in goods and services tax (GST).

"Like our customers, SingPost has also been bearing the impact of inflationary cost increases across manpower, fuel and electricity that have risen significantly," said SingPost CEO Neo Su Yin in a Dec. 16 news release.

The price increase will help SingPost maintain its service offerings and high services standards, as well as allow them to operate sustainably with the GST hike, she added.

“Singapore offers one of the lowest postage rates in the world for a developed nation," Neo wrote.

GST in Singapore will increase from 7 per cent to 8 per cent from Jan. 1, 2023, followed by another increase from 8 to 9 per cent on Jan. 1, 2024.

Basic services

For basic mail standard regular services, the rates for the first two weight steps of 20g and 40g will be raised from 30 cents and 37 cents to 31 cents and 38 cents respectively on Jan. 1, 2023.

The associated first local and second local stamps will be priced at 31 cents and 38 cents respectively from Jan. 1, 2023.

From Jan. 1, 2024, these two weight steps will be raised to 32 cents and 39 cents respectively.

If you're currently holding onto existing first and second local stamps, you may continue to use them after Jan. 1, 2023 and Jan. 1, 2024 without having to top up the difference in postage.

GST is not applied on all other basic mail services for the public, including standard large and non-standard, so their prices will remain unchanged.

Tracked Services

Tracked mail is currently priced between S$2.55 and S$3.40.

There will be an increase of five cents for items weighing up to 20g from Jan. 1, 2023, and an increase of five cents for the 40g weight step from Jan. 1, 2024.

For items weighing up to 100g, 250g and 500g, there will be increases of 5 cents from Jan. 1, 2023 and Jan. 1, 2024 respectively.

The Registered Service (Singapore) fee will be revised from S$2.24 to S$2.27 from Jan. 1, 2023, and to S$2.30 from Jan. 1, 2024. This fee is payable on top of the applicable postage rates.

Smartpac Small and Medium are currently S$2.15 each. Smartpac Box is priced at S$3.15. From Jan. 1, 2023, all three products will cost 5 cents more.

For the smartpac Box, there will be an additional increase of 5 cents from Jan. 1, 2024.

Smartpac refers to postage-paid products which are delivered to the letterbox and trackable from the time they are posted until delivery.

The Speedpost Standard delivery fee within Singapore will be revised from S$6 to S$6.10 from Jan. 1, 2023, and to S$6.20 from Jan. 1, 2024.

Top image from Google Maps Street View.