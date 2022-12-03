6 S'poreans, aged 24-54, arrested for trafficking drugs worth S$304,000, including 8.19kg of cannabis & 415g of heroin

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers arrested six Singaporeans, aged between 24 and 54, for suspected drug trafficking offences in an operation over Nov. 29 and 30, 2022.

A total of about 8,194g of cannabis, 415g of heroin, 1,108 Erimin-5 tablets, 30 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, and 1,152g of substances believed to be controlled drugs, with an estimated street value of S$304,000, were seized during the operation.

The amount of cannabis seized can feed the addiction of about 1,160 cannabis abusers for a week, while the seizure of 415g of heroin can feed the addiction of about 200 heroin abusers for a week.

At Havelock Road

On Nov. 29 evening, CNB officers arrested a 24-year-old man and 25-year-old woman in the vicinity of Havelock Road.

About 4,901g of cannabis, two tablets of Erimin-5, and 397g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were seized from the vehicle they were in, and about 10g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were recovered from the 25-year-old woman.

At Upper Paya Lebar Road

That same evening, the man and woman were escorted to their hideout located in a condominium in the vicinity of Upper Paya Lebar Road.

A 46-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested at the hideout.

The fifth suspect, a 54-year-old man, was arrested when he returned to the hideout later that evening.

About 3,289g of cannabis, 382g of heroin, 1,106 Erimin-5 tablets, 30 LSD stamps, 723g of substances believed to be controlled drugs, and various drug paraphernalia were seized in the unit.

About 14g of cannabis, 33g of heroin, and 7g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were also recovered from the 54-year-old man.

The sixth suspect, a 41-year-old man, was arrested at the ground floor of the condominium block.

At Anchorvale Road

CNB officers later escorted him to his residence located in the vicinity of Anchorvale Road in the early morning of Nov. 30, where about 15g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were seized.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine), 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

