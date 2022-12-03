Back

6 S'poreans, aged 24-54, arrested for trafficking drugs worth S$304,000, including 8.19kg of cannabis & 415g of heroin

The amount of cannabis seized can feed the addiction of about 1,160 cannabis abusers for a week.

Belmont Lay | December 03, 2022, 11:18 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers arrested six Singaporeans, aged between 24 and 54, for suspected drug trafficking offences in an operation over Nov. 29 and 30, 2022.

A total of about 8,194g of cannabis, 415g of heroin, 1,108 Erimin-5 tablets, 30 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, and 1,152g of substances believed to be controlled drugs, with an estimated street value of S$304,000, were seized during the operation.

The amount of cannabis seized can feed the addiction of about 1,160 cannabis abusers for a week, while the seizure of 415g of heroin can feed the addiction of about 200 heroin abusers for a week.

At Havelock Road

On Nov. 29 evening, CNB officers arrested a 24-year-old man and 25-year-old woman in the vicinity of Havelock Road.

About 4,901g of cannabis, two tablets of Erimin-5, and 397g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were seized from the vehicle they were in, and about 10g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were recovered from the 25-year-old woman.

Officers searching a vehicle during a CNB operation in the vicinity of Havelock
Road.

One of the cannabis blocks seized from a vehicle.

At Upper Paya Lebar Road

That same evening, the man and woman were escorted to their hideout located in a condominium in the vicinity of Upper Paya Lebar Road.

A 46-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested at the hideout.

The fifth suspect, a 54-year-old man, was arrested when he returned to the hideout later that evening.

About 3,289g of cannabis, 382g of heroin, 1,106 Erimin-5 tablets, 30 LSD stamps, 723g of substances believed to be controlled drugs, and various drug paraphernalia were seized in the unit.

About 14g of cannabis, 33g of heroin, and 7g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were also recovered from the 54-year-old man.

Controlled drugs seized from a residential unit in the vicinity of Upper Paya
Lebar Road.

The sixth suspect, a 41-year-old man, was arrested at the ground floor of the condominium block.

At Anchorvale Road

CNB officers later escorted him to his residence located in the vicinity of Anchorvale Road in the early morning of Nov. 30, where about 15g of substances believed to be controlled drugs were seized.

Controlled drugs, including cannabis, heroin and "Ice", seized in a CNB operation over Nov. 29 and 30, 2022.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine), 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

All photos via CNB

Xi Jinping admits Chinese people ‘frustrated’ with Covid-19 measures: SCMP & WSJ

He addressed the issue of protests in China, according to people privy to the meeting.

December 03, 2022, 07:39 PM

Anonymous donor gives S$1.5 million to baby with rare disorder in S'pore for treatment

The disorder may affect one's ability to swallow, suck, and breathe.

December 03, 2022, 06:43 PM

Cai png lady boss slaps man queuing for chicken rice at Ayer Rajah Food Centre

The man apparently hurled insults in Hokkien at the stall owners.

December 03, 2022, 06:02 PM

World Cup last 16 confirmed: South Korea vs Brazil, Japan vs Croatia, Netherlands vs USA

This World Cup has been great.

December 03, 2022, 05:32 PM

‘Courage needs to be honed': Protesters on why they stand against China’s zero-Covid policy despite risk of arrest

Learning to stand up for themselves and push through in spite of the fear.

December 03, 2022, 04:59 PM

6 potential tenants pay S$4,000 deposit to secure Serangoon residential room rental but get nothing

Convoluted story.

December 03, 2022, 04:41 PM

Jetstar to operate at Changi Airport T4 from Mar. 22, 2023

Take note.

December 03, 2022, 04:15 PM

M'sia state of Terengganu to prevent men & women intermingling by enforcing unisex hair salon ban

Applies to Muslim & non-Muslim establishments.

December 03, 2022, 01:28 PM

Sorrow for Suarez, ecstasy for Son as South Korea threads the needle & qualifies for knockouts

Cheers, Son's crying.

December 03, 2022, 01:09 PM

Convenient gifts below S$20 to buy for different types of colleagues this Christmas 2022

Ho, ho, ho.

December 03, 2022, 12:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.