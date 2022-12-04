S'porean man arrested at Perth Airport for carrying drugs, fined S$2,760, can't re-enter Australia for 3 years

A Singaporean man was arrested in Australia and fined A$3,000 (S$2,760) after he was found to have been carrying illicit drugs at Perth Airport on Nov. 16.

He had travelled there from Singapore.

The Australian Border Force (ABF) and Australian Federal Police (AFP) issued a joint statement on Nov. 25 stating that the Singaporean man's luggage was searched and 100ml of gamma butyrolactone (GBL) and a variety of prohibited anabolic steroids were found.

The statement read: "The man was noticed by an ABF officer who took him aside for a luggage inspection when he arrived on Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022 on a flight from Singapore."

The Singaporean man had answered "No" when he declared in his passenger declaration card that he was not carrying any prohibited goods, the statement said.

It was not explained how the authorities there discovered that the man was carrying prohibited items, but the statement praised the officer who spotted the Singaporean, and said "their instincts were spot on".

The Singaporean man appeared in the Perth Magistrates Court on Nov. 17 and pleaded guilty to three charges.

These included two counts of importing border controlled drugs and one count of importing prohibited items.

He cannot re-enter Australia for three years as a result of his actions.

The Straits Times reported that the man could be charged in Singapore, and that the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said it was aware that a Singaporean man had been arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

Top photo via Australian Border Force