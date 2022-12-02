Back

S'pore basketball player suspended 2 years for punching referee during match in Johor

His team was also fined RM10,000 (S$3,082).

Nixon Tan | December 02, 2022, 06:18 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Singaporean basketball player let his emotions get the better of him and punched a referee during a game in Malaysia's Major Basketball League (MBL).

The incident happened during a match between teams Singapore Adroit and Pegasus Sports, on Nov. 26 in Batu Pahat town in the Malaysian state of Johor.

Poh Wei Hao, who played guard for Singapore Adroit, struck an official, Zu Xu, Joeseph Ho as he was unhappy about the referee's call of a technical foul.

Poh had elbowed a player from the opposing team, Lee Jia-Jun, in the face, which led to a technical foul being called.

In basketball, technical fouls are commonly called for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Poh has since been suspended for two years on top of the RM10,000 (S$3,082) fine that the club had to pay due to his "violent conduct", according to a statement by MBL on its Facebook page.

Not a good look

In a livestream of the match on the Major Basketball League YouTube channel, the incident can be seen starting around the 1:50:36 mark.

Poh and Lee were both trying to get possession of the ball.

Lee got to the ball first, but collides with Poh, who had his left elbow up.

Poh's elbow hits Lee, causing him to fall to the ground, clutching his face.

Ho, the referee, then decided to call a technical foul.

Poh can then be seen arguing with the referee.

In a replay around the 1:51:24 mark, Poh can be seen wildly swinging at the referee in frustration over the call.

He was immediately pushed aside by his teammate in an attempt to calm things down.

GIF via video by Major League Basketball on YouTube.

Security personnel and coaches had to escort Poh out of the court as the game was paused.

Incident has been resolved

In an Instagram post by Major Basketball League, Singapore Adroit coach, Chan Sian Gay and Poh offered their apologies to referee Ho and Pegasus Sports player Lee.

The post showed Poh and Ho shaking hands, and said there was a "peaceful ending" to the incident.

Ho graciously accepted the apology and agreed to "let bygones be bygones", according to the post.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Major Basketball League Malaysia (@majorbasketballleague.my)

Top Photo via Major Basketball League

Anwar announces new cabinet, names Zahid Hamidi as DPM, himself as finance minister

The named ministers will be sworn in by the Agong on Dec. 3.

December 02, 2022, 09:16 PM

'Do not make a slanderous narrative': M'sia PM Anwar Ibrahim denies buying S$1,700 LV shoes

Anwar was accused of swapping out his flip flops for designer loafers.

December 02, 2022, 07:10 PM

Kumoya cafe, which hosts themed pop-ups at Orchard Central, closing down on Jan. 1, 2023

Goodbye... for now.

December 02, 2022, 06:36 PM

Around 15 containers fell into the sea at Keppel Terminal, port operator cites strong winds

No injuries were reported.

December 02, 2022, 06:01 PM

Indonesia expected to ban premarital sex & cohabitation in overhaul of criminal code

Critics have labelled the proposed laws as infringing on freedom of expression and privacy.

December 02, 2022, 05:48 PM

Carousell lays off 10% of workforce amid slowing growth, CEO cites 'critical mistakes' he made

110 jobs will be cut.

December 02, 2022, 05:39 PM

Jackson Wang says he never turns off all the lights in his home as he doesn't want to feel lonely

Not always the happy-go-lucky singer you see on stage.

December 02, 2022, 05:10 PM

SAF encik who does Tabata fitness regime daily retires after 38 years of service to nation

SWO Leong first joined the SAF in January 1985.

December 02, 2022, 04:50 PM

Another new BlueSG Opel Corsa-e car damaged just 5 weeks after launch

Another one bites the dust.

December 02, 2022, 04:24 PM

S'pore ties New York as world's most expensive cities to live in: 2022 EIU report

Singapore has topped the list eight times in the last ten years.

December 02, 2022, 03:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.