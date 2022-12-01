Back

More wet weather to be expected in the 1st half of December due to monsoon winds

It's not December if it doesn't rain.

Hannah Martens | December 01, 2022, 07:23 PM

More wet weather is expected in the next fortnight, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore.

This is due to the prevailing Northeast Monsoon conditions that are expected to persist over the next few months.

December is usually the wettest month of the year.

The monsoon rain band is forecast to lie close to the equator, bringing thundery showers to our shores in the afternoon on most days.

On occasions, the showers may extend into the evening.

During the next two weeks, the daily temperature forecast ranges between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius on most days.

On some days, temperatures could reach a high of around 34 degrees Celsius.

Hot and wet November

In November, rainfall was above average for most of Singapore except for the southern part of the island, where rainfall was below-average.

Sentosa's recorded rainfall was 37 per cent below average, while Yio Chu Kang experienced 87 per cent above average recorded rainfall.

The highest daily maximum temperature in November was 35.6 degrees Celsius, recorded at Ang Mo Kio on Nov. 16.

The cloudy skies and rain on Nov. 5 resulted in cool temperatures of 21.8 degrees Celsius around the Jurong area.

