Back

First SIA flight from S’pore to Beijing on Dec. 30, economy ticket costs S$4,160

Expensive.

Belmont Lay | December 27, 2022, 12:03 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will start flying to Beijing, China from Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 on a fortnightly basis, The Straits Times reported.

It will be the first time flights are headed to the Chinese capital since the pandemic caused travel to be disrupted, with service between Singapore and Beijing suspended on March 28, 2020.

The Singapore-to-Beijing passenger service will be on Fridays.

SIA reinstated flights from Beijing to Singapore on Sep. 27, which operate every Tuesday and Friday.

SIA also operates flights to and from Shanghai on Mondays and Saturdays.

Economy ticket prices

Ticket prices appear hefty at the moment though.

A round trip economy ticket from Singapore to Beijing on Dec. 30 with the return flight on Jan. 10 costs S$4,160.

A round-trip economy ticket from Singapore to Shanghai on Dec. 31 with the return flight on Jan. 7 costs up to S$6,400.

There will also be flights to and from Chongqing, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Xiamen, but not to and from Guangzhou yet, an SIA spokesman said.

In response to Mothership's queries about the reported outbreak of new Covid-19 cases in China, an SIA spokesperson said:

The health and safety of our customers and staff is our utmost priority.

From check-in to arrival, we have in place comprehensive health and safety measures such as enhanced cleaning and rigorous disinfecting, as well as meaningful innovations to minimise contact. You can find more information about them here.

Singapore Airlines remains guided by all local health and safety regulations imposed by the relevant authorities, and works closely with them to ensure the health and safety of our customers and staff.

Customers travelling to China and Singapore can visit our travel information centre for information about the entry requirements.

Background

China lifted its zero-tolerance policy towards Covid-19 in December 2022.

However, doing away with snap lockdowns, lengthy quarantines and travel curbs has resulted in a sharp surge in cases across China with the highly transmissible Omicron variant circulating in Chinese cities.

On Dec. 25, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said it would no longer release such data.

The data has been published daily for the past three years.

Top image from SIA.

M'sian boy, 4, dies from suspected abuse, police arrest his sister & 4 others

Several items, such as a metal rod and iron bar, have been seized.

December 27, 2022, 06:22 PM

Man dies after being infected with 'brain-eating amoeba', first case in South Korea

Scary.

December 27, 2022, 06:19 PM

CNY 2023: 72 ATMs to dispense new & 'fit' notes from Jan. 5, 2023

Collection at bank branches is by reservation only.

December 27, 2022, 06:09 PM

You can do all your CNY shopping at a 1-stop store with 6 floors in Chinatown

CNY comes early in 2023, so shopping starts early.

December 27, 2022, 05:57 PM

S'pore food delivery rider finds piano at void deck & jams 'Shape of You' on it effortlessly

More such videos, please.

December 27, 2022, 04:36 PM

SPF to use drones & enhanced police cameras to monitor crowd levels during Marina Bay 2023 countdown

Large crowds are expected.

December 27, 2022, 04:00 PM

7-Eleven S'pore selling Haidilao home bundle with everything you need for CNY reunion dinner from S$138

Everything except dancing noodle man, that is.

December 27, 2022, 03:36 PM

Buangkok samurai swordsman gets 18 months' jail & 6 strokes of cane for attacking pedestrian & cars

He had taken pills before the incident.

December 27, 2022, 03:06 PM

Boy, 10, finds body of foetus at Pasir Ris Park beach on Christmas Eve

Investigations are ongoing.

December 27, 2022, 02:35 PM

Travellers can visit China from Jan. 8, 2023, without having to quarantine

Covid-19 downgraded from top tier of infectious diseases from Class A to Class B.

December 27, 2022, 02:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.