First SIA flight from S’pore to Beijing on Dec. 30, economy ticket costs S$4,160

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will start flying to Beijing, China from Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 on a fortnightly basis, The Straits Times reported.

It will be the first time flights are headed to the Chinese capital since the pandemic caused travel to be disrupted, with service between Singapore and Beijing suspended on March 28, 2020.

The Singapore-to-Beijing passenger service will be on Fridays.

SIA reinstated flights from Beijing to Singapore on Sep. 27, which operate every Tuesday and Friday.

SIA also operates flights to and from Shanghai on Mondays and Saturdays.

Economy ticket prices

Ticket prices appear hefty at the moment though.

A round trip economy ticket from Singapore to Beijing on Dec. 30 with the return flight on Jan. 10 costs S$4,160.

A round-trip economy ticket from Singapore to Shanghai on Dec. 31 with the return flight on Jan. 7 costs up to S$6,400.

There will also be flights to and from Chongqing, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Xiamen, but not to and from Guangzhou yet, an SIA spokesman said.

In response to Mothership's queries about the reported outbreak of new Covid-19 cases in China, an SIA spokesperson said:

The health and safety of our customers and staff is our utmost priority. From check-in to arrival, we have in place comprehensive health and safety measures such as enhanced cleaning and rigorous disinfecting, as well as meaningful innovations to minimise contact. You can find more information about them here. Singapore Airlines remains guided by all local health and safety regulations imposed by the relevant authorities, and works closely with them to ensure the health and safety of our customers and staff. Customers travelling to China and Singapore can visit our travel information centre for information about the entry requirements.

Background

China lifted its zero-tolerance policy towards Covid-19 in December 2022.

However, doing away with snap lockdowns, lengthy quarantines and travel curbs has resulted in a sharp surge in cases across China with the highly transmissible Omicron variant circulating in Chinese cities.

On Dec. 25, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said it would no longer release such data.

The data has been published daily for the past three years.

Top image from SIA.