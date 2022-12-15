SIA extends expiry dates for KrisFlyer miles, elite memberships & milestone rewards

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced on Dec. 12 that it will be extending the expiry dates of their frequent flier programmes.

SIA had previously extended the expiry dates of KrisFlyer programme in Jan. 2022.

KrisFlyer miles

Miles expiring in Dec. 2022 will be extended to Jun., 2023.

KrisFlyer miles set to expire between Jan. and Jun., 2023 will be automatically extended by six months for one last time.

This means that miles in members' account will only begin expiring from Jul., 2023.

SIA said that travellers can log in to their KrisFlyer accounts on singaporeair.com or through the SingaporeAir mobile app for a monthly breakdown of miles expiring in the next 12 months.

The new expiry date for your KrisFlyer miles will be reflected on the month following when the miles are expected to expire.

For example, if your miles are set to expire in Jan. 2023, the new expiry date will be reflected from Feb. 2023.

KrisFlyer milestone rewards

KrisFlyer milestone rewards that are set to expire in 2022 or 2023 will now expire on Dec. 31, 2023.

Here are the rewards that are eligible for extension:

1,500 KrisPay miles 25 per cent Bonus KrisFlyer Miles 50 per cent Bonus KrisFlyer Miles 5,000 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Discount Double KrisFlyer Miles Short-haul Advance Upgrade Premium Economy Advance Upgrade

KrisFlyer elite memberships

For KrisFlyer elite members whose membership expiry dates are between Mar. 2022 and Feb. 2023, they will be automatically extended for a third year.

Here is the renewal process:

More information, click here.

Top photo via Singapore Airlines