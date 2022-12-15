Back

SIA extends expiry dates for KrisFlyer miles, elite memberships & milestone rewards

Don't forget to use your miles.

Nixon Tan | December 15, 2022, 01:22 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced on Dec. 12 that it will be extending the expiry dates of their frequent flier programmes.

SIA had previously extended the expiry dates of KrisFlyer programme in Jan. 2022.

KrisFlyer miles

Miles expiring in Dec. 2022 will be extended to Jun., 2023.

KrisFlyer miles set to expire between Jan. and Jun., 2023 will be automatically extended by six months for one last time.

This means that miles in members' account will only begin expiring from Jul., 2023.

Photo from Singapore Airlines

SIA said that travellers can log in to their KrisFlyer accounts on singaporeair.com or through the SingaporeAir mobile app for a monthly breakdown of miles expiring in the next 12 months.

The new expiry date for your KrisFlyer miles will be reflected on the month following when the miles are expected to expire.

For example, if your miles are set to expire in Jan. 2023, the new expiry date will be reflected from Feb. 2023.

KrisFlyer milestone rewards

KrisFlyer milestone rewards that are set to expire in 2022 or 2023 will now expire on Dec. 31, 2023.

Here are the rewards that are eligible for extension:

  1. 1,500 KrisPay miles

  2. 25 per cent Bonus KrisFlyer Miles

  3. 50 per cent Bonus KrisFlyer Miles

  4. 5,000 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Discount

  5. Double KrisFlyer Miles

  6. Short-haul Advance Upgrade

  7. Premium Economy Advance Upgrade

KrisFlyer elite memberships

For KrisFlyer elite members whose membership expiry dates are between Mar. 2022 and Feb. 2023, they will be automatically extended for a third year.

Here is the renewal process:

Photo from Singapore Airlines

Photo from Singapore Airlines

More information, click here.

Top photo via Singapore Airlines

Operator of illegal Ramadan fair at Downtown East fined S$3,500

They were operating without a valid temporary fair permit.

December 15, 2022, 12:06 AM

Man, 43, arrested for for suspected drink driving after crashing into Geylang lok lok place

A shop assistant was injured and conveyed conscious to the hospital.

December 14, 2022, 09:23 PM

Ho Ching: Buying an HDB flat akin to paying same rent without inflation in advance for decades

The amount one needs to pay for housing can be held constant over long periods of time.

December 14, 2022, 08:59 PM

MRT lady who made racist comments acquitted of all charges after being assessed to have delusionary disorder

AGC said that the lady's disorder caused her to be impaired in her social judgment and accentuated any prejudice that she may have against others.

December 14, 2022, 08:27 PM

1,335 trips on Thomson-East Coast Line erroneously overcharged S$0.06

Affected commuters will either be automatically refunded or issued e-vouchers.

December 14, 2022, 08:00 PM

Anwar wants 'meaningful' talks with S'pore over Pedra Branca

The sovereignty of Pedra Branca is considered by Singapore to be already settled.

December 14, 2022, 07:13 PM

Morocco only conceded 1 goal this 2022 World Cup so far -- an own goal

Will France be able to break the Moroccan defence?

December 14, 2022, 06:57 PM

Taiwan team waving Taiwan flag in breakdancing event apparently caused China team to quit

A matter of national sovereignty for the Chinese team.

December 14, 2022, 06:38 PM

Hong Kong drops Covid-19 curbs for arrivals, scraps health app, loosens measures

Opening up.

December 14, 2022, 05:59 PM

Serangoon coffee shop charges S$0.50 for hot water, patrons bring tea leaves & cereal from home & occupy seats

Uniquely Singaporean.

December 14, 2022, 05:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.