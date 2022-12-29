Things you can buy in S’pore for 2023 CNY, according to your zodiac sign

The Year of the Rabbit will commence on Jan. 22, 2023.

The rabbit zodiac sign is the fourth on the list of 12 signs.

Shopee's CNY Sale

And before we even get to the Lunar New Year, Shopee’s CNY Sale will be happening from now till Jan. 24.

It will bring the best deals and rewards going into 2023 to celebrate a year of abundance, happiness and traditions for the whole family.

There will be price drops on 8,888+ CNY deals and 8 per cent GST cashback.

To mix things up a bit, here is a list of deals from Jan. 1 to 3 you can consider buying according to your zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign and what you ought to buy

Those born in the Year of the Rabbit can expect things to get better in 2023, following two years of hardships.

Spousal love will bloom and the future will appear clearer.

But with things looking up, there is still a need to be careful, especially with financial matters where prudence is called for.

What should Rabbits get: Gin Thye Pineapple Tart (S$15)

Why: Pineapples have been a symbol of good fortune in Chinese culture for a long time.

Besides believing that it will bring in good fortune if you eat it, it's simply hard to say “no” to savoring this yummy pastry.

Exposed pineapple tarts, enclosed, round or elongated ones – there are different ways to savour the "same thing".

And eating pineapple tarts is an art.

Having too much of one thing will leave you satiated and done.

The trick is to have it, but never enough, so you can come back for more.

Those born in the Year of the Dragon can expect changes in 2023.

Dragons need to surround themselves with people who motivate them to do better and be open to changes as change will bring new opportunities.

What should Dragons get: IONA 5L Dual Steamboat Yuan Yang Hotpot (S$46.80-S$55.80)

Why: With a single pot and double the flavours, a steamboat hotpot will bring an abundance of opportunities – dietary and otherwise.

Explore more options for your next steamboat hotpot meal with friends and family by trying out different combinations of soup bases and ingredients.

Those born in the Year of the Snake can expect a ray of hope and enjoy the payoff of past efforts.

Snakes can also expect excitement in personal relationships.

Couples who want to expand their family are advised to do so without haste.

What should Snakes get: New Moon Premium Wild Caught New Zealand Abalone (S$217)

Why: So, you’ve saved some money after engaging in penny-pinching habits over the past months?

It’s time to treat yourself if you have put off enjoying the moment in the past two trying years.

There are many ways to enjoy the present, but eating offers the most immediate payoff and it is no longer about meeting the daily calorie intake.

Give yourselves a treat and pamper your family in this new year.

Those born in the Year of the Horse should face 2023 with a positive attitude.

Horses are to surround themselves with friends who are good for them.

Fortunes will turn for the better, though.

Some career difficulties could present themselves initially in the year.

Good communication will be key to doing well.

What should Horses get: Cornell 3.5L Air Fryer with Detachable Basket (S$56.90)

Why: Save time cooking and spend time hanging out with your guests instead.

Being able to communicate well does not mean you need to do it 24/7, but when you invite your friends and family over this festive season, why not simplify the cooking and spend quality time with them instead?

Those born in the Year of the Goat can expect challenges, but you need to remain calm and collected, and explore and exploit your full potential.

Financially, there will be ups and downs, but you ought to save for a rainy day.

Goats are advised to stay healthy and go for medical consultations if anything crops up even if symptoms do not appear severe.

What should Goats get: OSIM uGlow PoreCare (S$99)

Why: If health is wealth, staying relaxed might be key in overcoming basic stresses in personal or professional life.

Savouring the highs and tolerating the lows is probably best done lying on your back, supine.

Those born in the Year of the Monkey can attain a successful and peaceful year if you continue to work hard.

Family support will also be useful in helping to navigate yourway towards the future.

You should also be creative and innovative this new year to seize chances that come your way.

Incorporating basic healthy workouts, even meditation, will help in coping with illnesses.

What should Monkeys get: Epitex Charcoal Shredded Memory Foam Neck Support Pillow | Firm Neck Pillow (S$39.60)

Why: A peaceful year starts with a peaceful night of rest.

And before you can take care of anyone else, you need to take care of yourself.

Sleep should be a top priority this new year.

But good sleep should be anything but a luxury – because you need it.

Those born in the Year of the Rooster are advised to be ready for whatever life throws at you.

You are to work towards maintaining a balance, and finding the trade-offs that are acceptable.

You might have to do certain things like spread your time between being at work or with a loved one, and teach others while learning from them.

What should Roosters get: JIJI Mahjong Tiles Set (Jade White Edition) (S$49.90)

Why: There is no better way to learn about yourself than from playing games.

How you react in the face of winning and losing is as important as learning when to take your winnings and running, and when to give in now to make the most of life later on.

Those born in the Year of the Dog will have to show others what they mean to you.

Make the most out of your relationships by showering them with love and devotion.

Dogs are also supposed to try to incorporate activities in your lives that will enhance your skills.

More importantly, be more optimistic.

Luck favours the optimistic.

What should Dogs get: Fragrance 500g Sliced Tender Bak Kwa (Vacuum Packed) (S$24.50)

Why: Love and devotion can come in all forms.

Kind words and good deeds are a few ways of showing it.

So, you must not rule out showering loved ones with a well-loved, time-honoured CNY treat.

Those born in the Year of the Pig are expected to be resilient to be victorious.

If you fall, you just have to stand up and move forward.

Pigs will be able to maintain good relationships with colleagues and seniors.

You should still be careful with your expenses and focus on necessities.

What should Pigs get: Fresh HY 4-in-1 Laundry Capsules 60pcs x 4 Boxes + FREE Lingerie Wash 150ml x 2 Bottles (S$65.80)

Why: A necessity living in this modern age? Laundry capsules.

This new year, you should aim to do what you have to do – with less.

And nothing will help you more than having a detergent, softener, sanitiser and colour-protectant all wrapped up in one to keep the laundry soft, clean and fresh smelling.

Money well-spent is the equivalent of money saved.

Those born in the Year of the Rat can expect luck and happiness in 2023.

Love, career, finances, and health will all be in bloom.

Those who are single can be patient.

Even though you can expect to be physically healthy, Rats are to pay more attention to your mental health as well.

What should Rats get: Sony PlayStation 5 PS5 Console (S$888)

Why: Since you have everything in order, what you need is a little bit of fun. And while you wait for the stars to align, you can afford to let your hair down and indulge in some me time.

Those born in the Year of the Ox are in for a major change – you can achieve your fullest potential by remaining persistent and dedicated.

Love life and professional life will see some turbulence.

Oxen are expected to be financially prudent and careful.

What should Oxen get: Roborock S7 MaxV ULTRA Robot Vacuum (S$1,599.90)

Why: Automate, automate, automate. Don't let your troubles get the better of you.

Things that need to get done, even those pesky things around the house, should be done with as little effort as possible to free you up for other more important decisions.

Those born in the Year of the Tiger can expect abundance and power in 2023.

The direction of your life will be clearer and those carrying out difficult tasks must persevere to reap major rewards.

Your love life might even make people envious in the new year.

What should Tigers get: Treasure Gold Yu Sheng Prosperity Toss (S$29.90)

Why: Tigers can express your wishes and hopes for the new year in this symbolic gesture of tossing Yu Sheng.

Make it your personal goal to toss the ingredients higher than all your friends (maybe till it sticks to the ceiling).

$28,888 Hunt & Huat

With all this out of the way, here is how you can make the most out of your CNY shopping with Shopee.

Shopee’s S$28,888 Hunt & Huat draw from Jan. 1 to 24 will be giving away cash and brand prizes -- if you collect bunnies.

The goal? Collect all five bunnies to win S$888 cash and much more.

How to play

Join us for Shopee S$28,888 Hunt & Huat draw, happening from Jan. 1 to 24 and stand to win up to $888 cash and attractive prizes from your favourite brands.

Simply complete daily time-limited tasks to collect all five bunnies for sure-win prizes.

Collect Fun Guy, Ebi-Gail, Xiaobai2, Tufu and Bunpling.

Once the full set of five different bunnies are collected, users can exchange them for a chance to win a grand prize, which could be S$888 cash, up to S$88 ShopeePay credits or brand prizes including Dibea Vacuum (worth S$786), Mayer Steamboat Grill (worth S$129), and Kinohimitsu Abalone (worth S$99.80).

Multiples of the same bunny can be exchanged for other rewards, such as no minimum spend vouchers from Tineco, Epitex, SASA, Shopee Supermarket cashback vouchers, and more.

What are you waiting for? Play the game now.

Stack vouchers and save more

From Jan. 1 to 3, save with Shopee with our daily 8 per cent GST cashback.

There will also be S$6 off S$50 or 12 per cent no minimum spend -- capped at S$8 -- brand vouchers.

And don’t forget free shipping vouchers.

Shop for all the items that align with your zodiac sign at Shopee’s CNY Sale here.

