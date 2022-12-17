Back

SFA orders recall of two milk tea products with unpermitted food addictives

Zi Shan Kow | December 17, 2022, 03:57 PM

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) detected the presence of dehydroacetic acid in two milk tea products sold in Singapore.

The two Xiang Piao Piao products are:

  • Muscovado Sugar Mix (Bubble & Red Bean) Milk Tea (batch number HZ04L18414 20220926)

  • Matcha Mix (Bubble & Raisin) Milk Tea (batch number HZ04L18413 20220926)

Both products are from China.

SFA has directed the importer, Green Olive Group Pte Ltd, to recall the implicated product. The recall is ongoing.

Dehydroacetic acid is not a permitted food additive under the Singapore Food Regulations.

The food safety risk associated with consumption of the implicated products is low, but consumers who have purchased the implicated products and have concerns about their health should not consume it.

Consumers are recommended to contact their point of purchase should they have enquiries.

Top images via Xiang Piao Piao.

