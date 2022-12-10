Senja Hawker Centre opens Dec. 11 with 28 stalls & 580 seats, has roof garden & event space

Bukit Panjang residents will have a range of new food options when the Senja Hawker Centre opens on Sunday (Dec. 11).

The two-storey development will have 580 seats.

A sneak peek of the facility showcased its ample seating:

As well as high ceilings for ventilation:

28 stalls

The new hawker centre, managed by Kopitiam, will have 28 stalls, including new outlets of some Michelin-awarded hawkers.

Heng Gi Goose and Duck Rice, which serves Teochew-style braised duck, has been operating for over 60 years and was awarded a Michelin Plate. Its outlet at Senja Hawker Centre will be its second.

Another Michelin Plate awardee, Jiao Cai Seafood, is opening a new outlet there too, selling its barbecue seafood dishes.

Pin Wei Hong Kong Style Chee Cheong Fun, listed in the Michelin Guide, will also have a new outlet at Senja Hawker Centre.

Other notable eateries include Amoy Street Lor Mee (which has outlets at Whampoa Market and Fernvale Hawker Centre), Project Penyek (a popular stall at ABC Brickworks Food Centre), and Mohamed Ayaan Rojak (opened by a second generation hawker opening his own stall with a 50-year-old family recipe, and support from Kopitiam's new HawkerBoss program).

The Rice Garden brand of economy rice stalls will also open a Halal outlet at Senja Hawker Centre, named Warong by Rice Garden.

It promises concessionary prices for its Nasi Kuning set, with both chicken and fish options.

Members of the public will be charged S$3.50 for the set, while those with CHAS Blue, MG and PG cards, along with NTUC members, pay S$3.

Meanwhile, ComCare cardholders will be charged S$2 per set.

The stall will also offer "authentic Malaysian Ramly burgers", Kopitiam said.

It will be one of the seven halal stalls there.

Roof garden and event space

The hawker centre isn't just a place for meals — there's also a roof garden and event space, which Kopitiam said will open in early 2023.

The roof garden includes shaded areas with benches.

Lots to look forward to.

Senja Hawker Centre

Address: 2 Senja Close, Singapore 677632

Opening hours: 6am to 10:30pm (Operating hours for individual stalls differ)

Opening date: Dec. 11, 2022

