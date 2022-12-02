Woman, 31, accused of murdering father, 67, in Sengkang flat remanded for 3 more weeks

The 31-year-old woman who was suspected of murdering her 67-year-old adoptive father in Sengkang will be remanded further for psychiatric observation, the court heard on Dec. 2.

The incident happened in a unit on the 15th floor of Block 190A Rivervale Drive, sometime between 8pm on Nov. 3 and 5:25am on Nov. 4.

Remanded for another three weeks

Tan Qiu Yan was subsequently charged with murder on Nov. 5, and she was remanded at Changi Women's Prison for three weeks for psychiatric assessment on Nov. 11.

Tan was unrepresented during both hearings.

On Dec. 2, the bespectacled appeared in court on Dec. 2 via video link from in a white t-shirt and wearing a blue surgical mask.

She remains unrepresented.

The police prosecutor said a doctor at the Institute of Mental Health sent in a memorandum, requesting for Tan to be further remanded for three weeks for psychiatric observation.

District Judge Terence Tay approved the request and ordered for Tan to be remanded at Changi Women's Prison.

This was communicated to her in Mandarin by the court interpreter.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Background

The police received a call for assistance at about 5:30am on Nov. 4.

Several police vehicles and officers arrived at the location, a 15th storey unit at Block 190A Rivervale Drive, and found Tan's adoptive father lying motionless.

There were multiple wounds on his body and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed that the suspect and deceased resided in the unit where the incident happened.

Chinese media reported that Tan's adoptive mother passed away two months earlier.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News/Facebook and by Fiona Tan