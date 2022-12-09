Commuters to be screened at Chinatown MRT station on Dec. 9, expect delays

Some commuters entering Chinatown MRT station on Dec. 9 will be directed for security screening between 10am and 4pm as part of Exercise Station Guard, an emergency preparedness exercise.

Exercise Station Guard aims to strengthen security in public places and is part of the national SGSecure movement to build resilience in the community against security threats, particularly from terror attacks, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SBS Transit said in a Dec. 2 joint news release.

What to expect

Upon entering the station, commuters would be directed to the various fare gates, where security screening has been set up.

Commuters should factor in additional time for the security screening during this period as some may be asked to go through metal detector checks and have their belongings scanned by X-ray machines.

Those with bulky items may require more time to clear security checks.

Exercise Station Guard

Beyond ensuring operational readiness, Exercise Station Guard also serves to raise public awareness of the security threats that Singapore faces and familiarise commuters with how they should respond in the event of an emergency on the public transport network.

LTA, together with our public transport operators, have been conducting Exercise Station Guard on a regular basis since February 2018 to validate Singapore's security measures, contingency plans and operational readiness at public transport nodes in the case of heightened security situations.

Top photo by LTA