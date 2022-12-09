Back

Commuters to be screened at Chinatown MRT station on Dec. 9, expect delays

It will be from 10am to 4pm.

Nixon Tan | December 09, 2022, 01:05 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Some commuters entering Chinatown MRT station on Dec. 9 will be directed for security screening between 10am and 4pm as part of Exercise Station Guard, an emergency preparedness exercise.

Exercise Station Guard aims to strengthen security in public places and is part of the national SGSecure movement to build resilience in the community against security threats, particularly from terror attacks, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SBS Transit said in a Dec. 2 joint news release.

What to expect

Upon entering the station, commuters would be directed to the various fare gates, where security screening has been set up.

Photo via LTA Facebook

Commuters should factor in additional time for the security screening during this period as some may be asked to go through metal detector checks and have their belongings scanned by X-ray machines.

Those with bulky items may require more time to clear security checks.

Photo via LTA Facebook

Photo via LTA Facebook

Exercise Station Guard

Beyond ensuring operational readiness, Exercise Station Guard also serves to raise public awareness of the security threats that Singapore faces and familiarise commuters with how they should respond in the event of an emergency on the public transport network.

LTA, together with our public transport operators, have been conducting Exercise Station Guard on a regular basis since February 2018 to validate Singapore's security measures, contingency plans and operational readiness at public transport nodes in the case of heightened security situations.

Top photo by LTA

China reportedly facing rise in cases after policy shift, but surge not shown in official data

Too soon to celebrate?

December 09, 2022, 05:56 PM

Arctic Monkeys performing first-time ever at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Feb. 28, 2023

First time in Singapore.

December 09, 2022, 05:56 PM

Dyson launching headphones with air-purifier in S'pore in March 2023

Tech.

December 09, 2022, 05:50 PM

Tin Jingyao, 22, places 2nd at Spanish chess tournament, rounding up breakout year for S'pore's youngest grandmaster

Enroute he scored a stunning victory over American prodigy Hans Niemann.

December 09, 2022, 05:27 PM

Mr Prata at Bedok Reservoir suspended 2 weeks for selling unclean food, sign says it's under renovation during this period

Quite normal for eateries to say they are under renovation when made to close temporarily.

December 09, 2022, 04:48 PM

Chinese woman broke four ribs in coughing fit after eating spicy food

The doctor said that her upper body lacked muscle strength.

December 09, 2022, 04:07 PM

Ex-NSF tells nurse her chest as flat as a 'runway', harasses teachers, military supervisor & public servants

He loitered outside his supervisor's homes and threatened the safety of their families.

December 09, 2022, 04:03 PM

Mother of fallen 19-year-old NSF firefighter 'heartbroken' after identifying son's body

Condolences.

December 09, 2022, 03:39 PM

Not sure when will Jesus return, Arsenal boss Arteta says: Reuters

When will Jesus return?

December 09, 2022, 02:50 PM

Free alcohol sampling at Ubi warehouse X’mas sale, over 50 bottles of wine, whisky, gin & more available

A good reason to actually not drive to the drive-thru sale.

December 09, 2022, 02:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.