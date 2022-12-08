Back

Scammers using 'S'pore Police Force' insignia to trick victims into filling out Google forms

Do not click on dubious links and URLs one might receive via email.

Ruth Chai | December 08, 2022, 02:10 PM

Events

A new phishing scam requiring victims to fill in their personal and credit card details in a Google form bearing the Singapore Police Force (SPF) insignia in order to receive a gift voucher has been circulating among people in Singapore via email.

The police said in an advisory on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the victims would receive an unsolicited email that will contain an embedded URL.

When victims clicked on it, they were directed to a webpage that asked them to enter their credit or debit card information, security code and one-time password.

A fraudulent transaction would then be made to the card.

The police also said that shortly after the transaction, the scammers would contact the victim, introducing themselves as bank staff who were assigned to follow up with the fraudulent transaction.

Victims would then be tasked with filling up a Google form with the SPF insignia along with a fake police case number.

This was done under the pretext of lodging a police report.

“The scammers, posing as bank staff, would then perpetuate other scams through the victim after gaining his trust,” said the police.

Once the scammers had gained the trust of the victims, they would then encourage victims to download malicious software onto their devices, allowing scammers to take control of their computers.

The scammers would then access the victim's internet banking accounts to make unauthorised transactions.

The police reiterated that members of the public should not click on suspicious URL links provided by unsupported sources.

“SPF will not ask members of the public to provide information on scams or lodge reports through Google forms,” they added.

