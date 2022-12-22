SFA recalling a batch of Prego Carbonara Mushroom pasta sauce after spoilage detected

A batch of imported Prego Carbonara Mushroom pasta sauce was detected with spoilage due to a manufacturing error.

Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced this to the public after they were informed about the spoilage by The Arnott's Group.

Spoilage detected

SFA said that the affected batch may exhibit signs of spoilage which include unpleasant smell, usual colour, watery appearance and separated layers of liquid.

SFA has directed the importer, Campbell Soup Southeast Asia Sdn. Bhd. (Singapore Branch), to recall the implicated product.

The affected products were produced on Aug. 17, 2022, between timings of 10:18pm and 11:20pm.

The recall is ongoing.

SFA warns consumers who have purchased the implicated products to not consume it. Those who have consumed the products and are unwell should seek medical attention, the agency added.

Consumers may contact their point of purchases for further enquiries.

Top photo via Facebook/SFA