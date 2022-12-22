Back

SFA recalling a batch of Prego Carbonara Mushroom pasta sauce after spoilage detected

Do not consume.

Nixon Tan | December 22, 2022, 12:47 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A batch of imported Prego Carbonara Mushroom pasta sauce was detected with spoilage due to a manufacturing error.

Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced this to the public after they were informed about the spoilage by The Arnott's Group.

Spoilage detected

SFA said that the affected batch may exhibit signs of spoilage which include unpleasant smell, usual colour, watery appearance and separated layers of liquid.

SFA has directed the importer, Campbell Soup Southeast Asia Sdn. Bhd. (Singapore Branch), to recall the implicated product.

The affected products were produced on Aug. 17, 2022, between timings of 10:18pm and 11:20pm.

The recall is ongoing.

SFA warns consumers who have purchased the implicated products to not consume it. Those who have consumed the products and are unwell should seek medical attention, the agency added.

Consumers may contact their point of purchases for further enquiries.

Top photo via Facebook/SFA

S'pore couple throws pizza party for lonely people to celebrate Christmas & CNY together

They understand that lonely people get lonelier during festive season.

December 22, 2022, 12:39 PM

China denies building on reefs it doesn't occupy in South China Sea, says it's 'fake news'

Construction.

December 22, 2022, 12:28 PM

Genting landslide: Man found hugging dog under mud a semi-retired 67-year-old owner of 3 dogs

One dog was still missing.

December 22, 2022, 04:15 AM

Fellow community cat stands vigil at Panther's Boon Lay memorial

Solemn.

December 22, 2022, 03:51 AM

BTO pricing debate between Sim Ann & Leong Mun Wai to move beyond Facebook & into Parliament

Parliament incoming.

December 21, 2022, 11:54 PM

South Korean convenience store chain emart24 opening 1st S'pore outlet in Jurong on Dec. 23, 2022

The second outlet, located in NEX, will open a day later.

December 21, 2022, 11:41 PM

Man breaks into vacant junior colleges to steal wires & electrical cables, repairs cost S$1.24 million

He committed 11 instances of house-breaking theft, over a period of around 6 months from Oct. 2019 to April 2020.

December 21, 2022, 10:21 PM

I served highballs to my colleagues & won approval from those who don’t drink much

Here’s a toast to getting through 2022!

December 21, 2022, 06:30 PM

MOH aware of rising demand for fever & cold medication, will work to ensure supply for S'poreans

The public is advised to purchase from generic brands and buy only for their consumption.

December 21, 2022, 05:57 PM

Chick abandoned in box in Yishun HDB block lift, woman brings it home to keep it safe

Likely abandoned or lured inside.

December 21, 2022, 05:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.