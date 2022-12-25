Back

Rochor Original Beancurd in Geylang charging S$0.20 for additional sugar syrup, customer unhappy

Sugar, yes please.

Belmont Lay | December 25, 2022, 11:33 AM

A customer was asked to pay 20 cents extra after she requested for additional sugar syrup in her beancurd served at Rochor Original Beancurd in Geylang.

Unhappy with the extra costs, she informed Shin Min Daily News about it.

She decided not to pay for anything in the end, according to the Chinese newspaper.

The woman was reported as saying: "It's not that I can't afford it, it's just that I can't take it, so I didn't buy it in the end."

Why the extra costs?

A spokesperson from the shop told Shin Min that the price of white sugar and raw materials have been increasing over the past few months, which was why prices were adjusted in November 2022.

And prices are transparent.

A sign at the shop notifying customers of the price adjustments read:

Due to the increase in cost of raw materials, we will now be charging extra for the following items with add-ons."

Kindly refer to the new prices below:

Beancurd (with add-on soyamilk): S$1.70

Beancurd/ Soyamilk (with add-on additional sugar): S$1.70

The representative from the shop explained that beancurd with sugar added used to cost S$1.50 just one month ago, with no extra charge if more sugar was to be added.

But the price of beancurd with extra sugar added was raised to S$1.70 in response to the increase of raw ingredients.

She explained that the extra 20 cents charge only kicks in if more sugar is to be added to the beancurd, which is already sweetened at the S$1.50 price.

For customers who request separating the beancurd from the syrup, it will incur an additional 20 cents charge for the takeaway box, she also said.

Sugar prices up

Down the street at Yong He, beancurd sells for S$2.30 per serving, according to the Chinese media.

The shop adjusted its prices in May 2022, when the price rose from S$2.10 to S$2.30.

Yong He does not charge for extra sugar.

A stall assistant said brown sugar might cost more at some beancurd shops.

At Old Airport Road Food Centre, a serving of beancurd is S$1.50 with no extra charge for added sugar.

It was reported that brown sugar prices have gone up from S$5 per kg to more than S$6.

A 25kg bag of sugar that went for S$26 is now S$31.

A 50kg bag of sugar used to cost about S$30 but is now S$55.

Sugar prices have seen four to five upward revisions in prices over the past several months, according to business owners.

