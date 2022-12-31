River Valley High School student charged with murder took O-Level exams in prison

The River Valley High School (RVHS) student who was charged with the murder of his schoolmate took his GCE O-Level exams in prison.

Was given access to study materials for self-study

A spokesperson from the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) told Mothership that the now 17-year-old sat for his O-Level exams in 2022 while under remand as a private candidate.

"He was given access to study materials for self-study and invigilators were deployed for him to take his exams in prison," the SPS spokesperson added.

The teen has been in remand since his arrest on Jul. 19, 2021.

His lawyer, Sunil Sudheesan, told The Straits Times he was grateful the Prisons and Ministry of Home Affairs made arrangements to allow his client to take his exams.

Background to the case

Allegedly killed 13-year-old schoolmate

On Jul. 19, 2021, the teen, who was 16 years old then, was arrested for his suspected involvement in the death of his 13-year-old schoolmate.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they received a call for assistance at RVHS at 11:40am that day.

The victim was found motionless with multiple wounds at a toilet.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic subsequently pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed the two male teenagers did not know each other.

An axe, which the teen suspect had bought online, was seized as case exhibit.

He was charged in court the next day, Jul. 20, 2021.

Charge sheets seen by Mothership stated that the incident took place inside the toilet located at level 4 of Block D in RVHS between 11:16am and 11:44am.

Has a history of mental health issues

During court proceedings, it was revealed that the accused teenager has a history of mental health issues.

He had previously been a patient at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), after he attempted suicide at the age of 14.

President Halimah Yacob wrote in a Facebook post that the teen's previous suicide attempt was a "real cry for help".

His case is expected to be heard again on Jan. 25, 2023, according to ST.

