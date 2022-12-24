59-year-old rescue officer volunteers for Genting Highlands disaster mission, finds bodies of family members

Civil Defence Sergeant Melvin Chin, 59, a rescue personnel from Klang, volunteered to join the research team to find victims of the accident – some of who were his family members.

APM Selangor (Selangor's Civil Defence Team) shared Chin's story on their Facebook page on Dec. 22.

As of today, the remains of the last victim have possibly been found.

During the search

In the post, it said that Chin recalled being shocked by the news of the landslide that involved so many victims.

He was even more horrified to learn that some of his hometown relatives from Melaka were also at the site at the time.

As an emergency rescuer himself, Chin placed a request with the Klang District Public Defence Officer to join the rescue team deployed to aid the search operations at the campsite along Batang Kali.

On day two of the operations, Chin joined the team.

At that point, many victims had not been found, including his family.

Chin said he was "really tired" when he was helping out at the rescue site, but pressed on with the work.

Found his family members

Chin and the other rescuers eventually found the four bodies of his relatives, although it was unclear when they were found.

Even though he was saddened by the discovery, he also felt relief.

Chin will continue to join the search and rescue (SAR) team in Batang Kali until the operations are completed.

All images via Angkatan Pertahanan Awam Negeri Selangor/FB.