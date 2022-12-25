Back

Large rat munches on fried chicken, M'sia health ministry orders KL eatery to close

Remy from Ratatouille?

Syahindah Ishak | December 25, 2022, 01:51 PM

Events

Malaysia's Ministry of Health has responded to a viral video that showed a rat eating some fried chicken inside a food warmer display at a Malaysian eatery.

Twitter user @zoeyhanafiah uploaded the video on Dec. 23, 2022, along with the caption: "In front of my own eyes. Won't eat here anymore. Promise."

Rat munches on fried chicken

In the video, a large-sized grey rat could be seen picking at and munching on some fried chicken.

Satisfied with its small bites, the rat subsequently scuttered away, showing off its long and pointy tail.

A few hours after the video was posted, it quickly went viral and caught the attention of Malaysia's health ministry.

The ministry responded to the tweet saying: "We urge those with information to come forward and share them with us. We will take action immediately."

Eatery ordered to close down

On Dec. 25 morning, Malaysia's health ministry released a two-page statement on the incident.

It said in Malay that after investigations, it was found that the eatery is located at Pandan Indah in Kuala Lumpur.

Authorities then conducted checks on the location premise on Dec. 24 and concluded that the eatery's cleanliness was "not satisfactory".

Image from Malaysia's health ministry.

Image from Malaysia's health ministry.

Image from Malaysia's health ministry.

A total of six compound notices were issued to the eatery. It was also ordered to close till Jan. 6, 2023.

Image from Malaysia's health ministry.

Malaysia's health ministry added in its statement:

"The ministry takes the issue of food health and safety seriously. Therefore, we urge the public, especially food business owners and handlers, to be responsible in ensuring food safety to prevent poisoning and food borne disease outbreaks."

Top images via Zoey Hanafiah on Twitter.

