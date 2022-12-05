Back

S'pore rapist, 34, gets 31 years' jail & 24 strokes of cane for preying on 20 girls in 'sextortion' scheme

The High Court judge called him a "depraved sexual predator".

Syahindah Ishak | December 05, 2022, 05:30 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 34-year-old Chinese national Lin Rongxin was on Monday (Dec. 5) sentenced to 31 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane for sexually exploiting 20 young girls and women in Singapore through an elaborate "sextortion" scheme.

Lin, who worked in Singapore for 12 years as a machinery technician, had previously pleaded guilty to seven charges.

These charges include rape, making anonymous threats, and instigating a victim into making voyeuristic films.

Another 57 charges were taken into consideration in his sentencing.

He ran an elaborate "sextortion" scheme

Court documents seen by Mothership showed that Lin, who is married with a son, mainly targeted female teens aged 14 to 19.

These victims were often from China but were studying in Singapore.

Lin would meet his victims on apps, such as WeChat and TanTan, and used false personas to make them send him explicit pictures and videos.

Sometimes, he would make them engage in masturbatory activities on camera.

He would then blackmail these victims to continue sending him obscene footage or money lest he uploads their nudes online.

In some instances, he would ask them to have sex with another man who, unbeknownst to the victims, was Lin himself posed as another false persona.

A few of the unsuspecting girls ended up in a romantic and sexual relationship with him.

Lin was suffering from sexually transmittable diseases (STDs), herpes and Hepatitis B, while he was having sex with five of the victims.

He lived in a dormitory here with his wife and a three-year-old son.

"Depraved sexual predator"

According to CNA and The Straits Times, High Court judge Hoo Sheau Peng called Lin a "depraved sexual predator" in her oral judgement.

She noted that a large number of Lin's charges involve serious sexual offences such as rape and sexual penetration of a minor.

"This most reprehensible of conduct calls for the most severe of punishment for the accused," she said, as reported by CNA.

She added, according to ST, that the sentence was a signal to would-be offenders that the law "has no tolerance for those who abuse technology to prey on the vulnerable".

Top image via Mothership.

Xi Jinping reluctant to accept western vaccines: US intelligence chief

Still no green light for vaccines made outside of China.

December 05, 2022, 05:25 PM

Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ legend with the show for over 50 years, dies at 90

Thank you for being a part of many children's lives growing up.

December 05, 2022, 04:59 PM

Recycle your old clothes, bags & shoes at these 60 textile recycling bins across S'pore

Don't throw your old textiles away.

December 05, 2022, 04:39 PM

Burger & Lobster at Jewel Changi Airport hygiene grade downgraded from 'A' to 'C'

Foodie logic: C grade means tastier.

December 05, 2022, 04:02 PM

Durian prices in S'pore lowest in 4 years, as low as S$10/kg for musang king

Pu zhua time (Get heaty time).

December 05, 2022, 01:56 PM

Motorcyclist, 70, dies after BKE accident with car, woman, 35 arrested

Two accidents around BKE area on same day.

December 05, 2022, 11:40 AM

3.4m crocodile bites & eats M'sia boy, 1, on canoe with his father

A video of the incident has been circulating online.

December 05, 2022, 03:17 AM

Man, 70, gets 5 stitches & surgery after wild boar charge sends him flying off his bike in Punggol

The man wanted to cycle away but the wild boar charged at him unexpectedly.

December 04, 2022, 08:25 PM

Rui En on being on Instagram & why it's ok if you think she's virtue signalling with her posts

GDLL: We spoke to the actress about her involvement in charity, particularly on helping low-income families and speaking out on mental health.

December 04, 2022, 08:01 PM

China loosens more Covid restrictions in several cities, but might take 'months' to fully remove them

Covid cases in China fell, possibly due to a reduction in testing.

December 04, 2022, 07:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.