Christmas meals under S$100 for up to 10 pax let you keep your guests’ stomachs, & your wallet, full

It’s time to blast some Mariah Carey tunes and have a jolly good break because Christmas is just around the corner.

While you’re busy setting up Christmas decorations at home and buying gifts for your loved ones, you might not have enough time (or money) left to plan a nice Christmas feast for friends and family.

But fret not, Qoo10 allows you to purchase ready-to-eat Christmas delicacies and have them delivered right to your doorstep at an affordable price, thanks to its 12.12 Monster sale happening now till Dec. 13.

Here are some Christmas dishes you can get for under S$100 via Qoo10:

Christmas Delight Set

Price: From now till Dec. 13, you can get it for S$84.90 (U.P. S$129.00)

Delivery fee: Free

This Christmas set comes with honey marinated whole chicken, marinated honey pork ribs, crispy chicken, spicy barbecue wings, pulled pork, smoked duck breast, and Tatsumoto pork sausages.

Free delivery is available for this.

More info here.

Tuscany Truffle Ham

Price: S$S$36.90 (U.P. S$45.90)

Delivery fee: S$5.99, but you can get free delivery if you spend over S$40 in total. Alternatively, you can opt for store pick-up, which is free.

If you want to hop on the truffle craze and satisfy your truffle cravings, you might want to try this.

This 1.5kg ham can serve six to eight pax. It comes delivered in a cooler bag.

More info here.

Christmas Premium Sausage Combo

Price: S$36.90 (U.P. S$44.90)

Delivery fee: S$5.99, but you can get free delivery if you spend over S$40 in total. Alternatively, you can opt for store pick-up, which is free.

This combo comes with cranberry sauce, and can serve eight to 10 pax.

More info here.

K-BBQ Gochujang Pork Ribs

Price: S$34.90 (U.P. S$40.90)

Delivery fee: S$5.99, but you can get free delivery if you spend over S$40 in total. Alternatively, you can opt for store pick-up, which is free.

Korean BBQ is in trend these days, so you can try out this K-BBQ Gochujang pork ribs to satisfy your K-drama cravings.

The pork ribs can serve two to three pax. You can simply microwave the pork ribs or put it in the oven before serving.

More info here.

Andersen’s Ice Cream Christmas Stump Cake

Price: S$50.20 (U.P. S$89.80), but on Dec. 12, for one day only, you can get it for S$39.90

Delivery fee: No delivery but you can pick it up from the store for free.

Celebrate this special day with a premium Belgian chocolate-flavoured ice cream log cake, handcrafted using traditional Danish ice cream by Andersen's of Denmark.

More info here.

Annabella Patisserie Ispahan Log Cake

Price: S$68.80 (U.P. S$98), but from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, you can get it for S$49.90

Delivery: Free

Inspired from the iconic French pastry 'Ispahan', this delicate log cake is made with almond sponge, lychee mousse, crunchy Feuilletine, raspberry jelly, and rose curd.

Halal certified, muslim-friendly — a cake for all to enjoy.

More info here.

Melvados Christmas Belgian Chocolate Log Cake

Price: S$36.90 (U.P. S$45)

Delivery: Free

Featuring a delicious and festive log cake made for all chocolate lovers, this is Melvados's best-seller every year.

More info here.

Qoo10’s 12.12 Monster sale

From now till Dec. 13, Qoo10 will be releasing 20 per cent off “Monster Fan Coupons” from 7pm to 12 midnight daily, where customers can enjoy as much as S$500 discounts off your shopping cart.

The coupon is only valid for use on the same day of redemption.

On Dec. 11, an exclusive “Monster Love Coupon Pack” will be dropping between 7pm and 12 midnight.

Qoo10 has kept the contents of the coupon pack a secret, although it said that the coupon pack will be useful on 12.12 day.

Customers will be able to claim the coupons here.

On 12.12 day itself, customers can also look forward to “Golden E-Tickets” deals from these F&B brands:

S$2.50 KOI Classic Milk Tea with Pearl

S$2.50 IRVINS Salted Egg Fish Skin (50g)

S$2.50 Matchaya Signature Matcha Soft Serve

S$1.99 Fatburger Classic Chicken Dog

S$2.99 Chinese Tofu Magician Signature Soy Milk Tea

These flavours are available for customers to choose from: Black Sesame/Refreshing Matcha/Original Soy Milk Tea.

S$2.50 Tuk Tuk Cha Single Kaya Dip

S$2.50 Tuk Tuk Cha Tuk Tuk Scoop+

S$2.99 Heavenly Wang Kaya Toast Set

Can’t wait to get your hands on these amazing deals?

Qoo10 will be releasing some of these deals in limited quantities during its early bird sale, from now till Dec. 11 so be sure to be the first to catch these Golden E-Tickets.

All images via Qoo10.

This sponsored article by Qoo10 made this writer excited for Christmas.