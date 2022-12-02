Around 15 containers fell into the sea at Keppel Terminal, port operator cites strong winds

On Dec. 1, around 15 empty containers fell into the sea at Keppel Terminal during a squall.

The incident was caused by the strong winds produced by the squall, a spokesperson for PSA Corporation said.

No injuries were reported, and terminal operations were not disrupted.

Recovery of the containers is currently ongoing.

Pictures of the containers falling over and floating in the sea were reportedly circulating on the morning of Dec. 2.

In response to Mothership's queries, PSA replied:

"On Dec. 1, 2022, at about 2.45pm, 15 empty containers at Keppel Terminal fell from the wharf into the water due to strong winds caused by a squall. Recovery of the fallen containers is in progress. No one is injured and there are no disruptions to port operation."

A statement was also issued by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

"On Dec. 1, 2022, at about 1500 hours, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was informed that 15 empty containers at Keppel Terminal had fallen from the wharf into the water as a result of strong winds during a squall. There are no reported injuries and no immediate impact to port operations. MPA has deployed two patrol crafts to monitor and cordon off the affected area to facilitate recovery work by PSA Corporation Ltd. MPA’s Port Operations Control Centre has restricted all vessel movements in the vicinity of Keppel Terminal until the containers are recovered."

