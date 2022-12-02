Back

Around 15 containers fell into the sea at Keppel Terminal, port operator cites strong winds

No injuries were reported.

Matthias Ang | December 02, 2022, 06:01 PM

Events

On Dec. 1, around 15 empty containers fell into the sea at Keppel Terminal during a squall.

The incident was caused by the strong winds produced by the squall, a spokesperson for PSA Corporation said.

No injuries were reported, and terminal operations were not disrupted.

Recovery of the containers is currently ongoing.

Pictures of the containers falling over and floating in the sea were reportedly circulating on the morning of Dec. 2.

In response to Mothership's queries, PSA replied:

"On Dec. 1, 2022, at about 2.45pm, 15 empty containers at Keppel Terminal fell from the wharf into the water due to strong winds caused by a squall. Recovery of the fallen containers is in progress. No one is injured and there are no disruptions to port operation."

A statement was also issued by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

"On Dec. 1, 2022, at about 1500 hours, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was informed that 15 empty containers at Keppel Terminal had fallen from the wharf into the water as a result of strong winds during a squall.

There are no reported injuries and no immediate impact to port operations.

MPA has deployed two patrol crafts to monitor and cordon off the affected area to facilitate recovery work by PSA Corporation Ltd. MPA’s Port Operations Control Centre has restricted all vessel movements in the vicinity of Keppel Terminal until the containers are recovered."

Top photo via social media

'Do not make a slanderous narrative': M'sia PM Anwar Ibrahim denies buying S$1,700 LV shoes

Anwar was accused of swapping out his flip flops for designer loafers.

December 02, 2022, 07:10 PM

Kumoya cafe, which hosts themed pop-ups at Orchard Central, closing down on Jan. 1, 2023

Goodbye... for now.

December 02, 2022, 06:36 PM

S'pore basketball player suspended 2 years for punching referee during match in Johor

His team was also fined RM10,000 (S$3,082).

December 02, 2022, 06:18 PM

Indonesia expected to ban premarital sex & cohabitation in overhaul of criminal code

Critics have labelled the proposed laws as infringing on freedom of expression and privacy.

December 02, 2022, 05:48 PM

Carousell lays off 10% of workforce amid slowing growth, CEO cites 'critical mistakes' he made

110 jobs will be cut.

December 02, 2022, 05:39 PM

Jackson Wang says he never turns off all the lights in his home as he doesn't want to feel lonely

Not always the happy-go-lucky singer you see on stage.

December 02, 2022, 05:10 PM

SAF encik who does Tabata fitness regime daily retires after 38 years of service to nation

SWO Leong first joined the SAF in January 1985.

December 02, 2022, 04:50 PM

Another new BlueSG Opel Corsa-e car damaged just 5 weeks after launch

Another one bites the dust.

December 02, 2022, 04:24 PM

S'pore ties New York as world's most expensive cities to live in: 2022 EIU report

Singapore has topped the list eight times in the last ten years.

December 02, 2022, 03:50 PM

Japan's World Cup win straight out of football manga series 'Blue Lock', Twitter users say

The mangaka predicted the future.

December 02, 2022, 03:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.