Back

McDonald's Prosperity Burger back on Dec. 29, 2022

Twister Fries back too.

Belmont Lay | December 28, 2022, 02:17 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Do you love McDonald's Prosperity Burger?

Because the Prosperity Burger will be back on Dec. 29 at 11am.

McDonald's Singapore dropped major hints on social media on Dec. 28 regarding the Prosperity Burger's impending return.

The caption of the posts read: "Get ready for a prosperous feast from 29 Dec 11am! Gather with the special people in your life and have a reunion over juicy patties dipped in a rich black pepper sauce, along with golden Twister Fries and more! HUAT are you waiting for?"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by McDonald's Singapore (@mcdsg)

The Prosperity Burger is one of the regular seasonal favourites that returns to the menu like clockwork every year in time for Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 22 next year.

The burger comes with a choice of either chicken or beef patty -- single or doubles -- coated in black pepper sauce and sliced onions, and served with Twister Fries.

Other sides are likely to be launched at the same time.

The full menu is expected to be announced soon.

Top image composite via Unsplash, McDonald's

US may impose new restrictions on travellers from China due to 'lack of transparent Covid-19 data'

China has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 data.

December 28, 2022, 12:42 PM

New Zealand tourist, 45, falls to his death from 'Death Railway' train in Thailand while taking selfie

He was apparently taking a selfie of the view but slipped and fell out of the train.

December 28, 2022, 12:29 PM

Can’t decide what to do after your GCE ‘O’ Levels? Consider these 6 options.

Try your hand at these disciplines to see if it’s for you.

December 28, 2022, 12:20 PM

6 M’sian job scam victims, beaten & starved, rescued from scam syndicate in Myanmar

They were reportedly scammed into working after accepting false job offers.

December 28, 2022, 12:19 PM

Man, 77, makes 'I love S'pore' mural in Bedok using 80,000 bottle caps

Took him more than 6 months.

December 28, 2022, 12:15 PM

All you need to know about MOF’s support packages for 2022 & what to expect in 2023

A helping hand in times of need.

December 28, 2022, 11:54 AM

No-holds-barred review: Korean street food at emart24 S'pore for under S$10

Is it as authentic as the ones in Korea?

December 28, 2022, 11:44 AM

New Year's countdown fireworks display at 5 heartland locations in S'pore

Pew pew.

December 28, 2022, 11:26 AM

S’porean doctor debunks myths about obesity & explains its impacts on teens

Your child’s weight can’t wait.

December 28, 2022, 10:40 AM

Is BooksActually actually alive?

It has been closed for a while actually.

December 28, 2022, 10:32 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.