McDonald's Prosperity Burger back on Dec. 29, 2022

Do you love McDonald's Prosperity Burger?

Because the Prosperity Burger will be back on Dec. 29 at 11am.

McDonald's Singapore dropped major hints on social media on Dec. 28 regarding the Prosperity Burger's impending return.

The caption of the posts read: "Get ready for a prosperous feast from 29 Dec 11am! Gather with the special people in your life and have a reunion over juicy patties dipped in a rich black pepper sauce, along with golden Twister Fries and more! HUAT are you waiting for?"

The Prosperity Burger is one of the regular seasonal favourites that returns to the menu like clockwork every year in time for Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 22 next year.

The burger comes with a choice of either chicken or beef patty -- single or doubles -- coated in black pepper sauce and sliced onions, and served with Twister Fries.

Other sides are likely to be launched at the same time.

The full menu is expected to be announced soon.

Top image composite via Unsplash, McDonald's