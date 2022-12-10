Woman in S'pore leaves baking assistant job & joins police, wins fitness award after doing 28 pull-ups

Sergeant (Sgt) Stephanie Koo is one of Singapore's newest police officers, having recently completed her training in the Singapore Police Force (SPF)'s Training Command (TRACOM).

At her intake's graduation ceremony in September 2022, she was awarded for her outstanding fitness.

She demonstrated this in various areas — including completing an impressive 28 standard pull-ups as part of a fitness assessment.

Koo is the first female police officer to win the Best in Operation Fitness Award, said SPF on its website, on Dec. 8.

Award winners are selected based on their performance in physical and operational tests.

Aside from Individual Physical Proficiency Tests (IPPTs), there are also tests in areas like shooting, swimming, and Police Contact Tactics.

Koo excelled in these tests, and also received high scores in her appraisals, SPF said.

"I felt proud to receive this Award and it motivates me to continue with my fitness journey," said Koo.

Prior to joining the force, Koo practised Muay Thai and did rock climbing.

Pull-ups not part of IPPT

While pull-ups are no longer part of the IPPT, they are part of the fitness assessment for regular trainees.

Koo explained that pull-ups have been reintroduced to police training as it helps build upper body strength. This ensures officers can keep up with the demands of frontline policing, she said.

Koo has taken the IPPT thrice, and achieved the Gold standard each time.

Passion for baking

Given her clear commitment to fitness, it might surprise you to know that Koo's passion actually lies in baking.

"After secondary school, I pursued my passion and obtained a diploma in Pastry and Baking before working as a Baking Assistant for six years," she said.

However, Koo was inspired when she read about women in the force.

"I learnt that women can also contribute to Singapore’s safety and security," she said.

She explained that she was keen to take up the challenge of joining the SPF, and saw the opportunity to serve.

But she also pointed out that her love for baking lives on.

"It’s just that now, I only bake at home!" said Koo.

Women in the force

Koo is now one of over 1,800 female SPF officers.

"Female officers are practically in every unit," she said, adding, "If male officers are expected to scale a wall while bearing a 20kg load, female officers will do the same. If you train hard and work hard, you can achieve anything!"

As for fitness advice, Koo says it's important to find an activity that you enjoy doing.

"Even if it’s just one activity, stick to it. Doing something that you enjoy helps you to maintain consistency and motivated to reach your goals!"

