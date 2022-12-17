S'pore police island-wide vice raids: 464 men & 295 women, aged 15-88, under investigation

An island-wide multi-agency enforcement blitz conducted by the Singapore police from Nov. 21 to Dec. 14, 2022 saw a total of 464 men and 295 women, aged between 15 and 88, being investigated for various offences.

More than 1,300 police officers were deployed over the course of three weeks, making this the largest enforcement operations since Covid-19.

The enforcement operations aimed to clamp down crime and illegal activities in Singapore, such as illegal gambling, vice activities, and drug-related offences, particularly during the year-end festivities.

Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Customs, Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and National Environment Agency (NEA) were involved in the island-wide multi-agency enforcement blitz.

Massage establishments

Between Dec. 9 and 11, officers from Central Police Division led a joint enforcement operation involving officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), SCDF, and CNB.

The operation targeted illegal activities in the vicinity of public entertainment outlets and massage establishments within Jalan Besar, Little India, Beach Road, Chinatown and Boat Quay.

A total of 35 men and 105 women, aged between 19 and 69, were being arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter 1961, Gambling Control Act

2022, Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015, Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990.

Raids on commercial units & illegal gambling

Commercial units along Balestier, Orchard Road and Upper Paya Lebar were raided and 48 women, aged between 22 and 57, were investigated for offences under Women’s Charter 1961.

Condoms, lubricants and handphones used in facilitating appointments were seized as case exhibits.

Together with SCDF and ICA, enforcement checks were also conducted on public entertainment outlets across Orchard Road and five women, aged between 22 and 57, were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990.

Four licensed premises were found to be overcrowded with crowd sizes above their approved occupancy capacities.

During an anti-gambling operation at Balestier, two men, aged between 28 and 37, were arrested for offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

Another 14 men and two women, aged between 18 and 71, are under investigation for offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

Cash and gambling paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits.

Illegal gambling & seizure of illegal merchandise

Between Dec. 4 and 9, officers from Bedok Police Division led a joint enforcement operation, involving officers from CID, CNB, HSA, Singapore Customs and MOM, against illegal activities in Geylang.

A total of 15 men and nine women, aged between 20 and 72, were arrested for their involvement in offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

Cash amounting to over S$76,000 and gambling paraphernalia, such as makeshift gambling tables were seized during the operation.

During the operation, Singapore Customs arrested a 52-year-old man under the Customs Act 1960 for purportedly storing duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Another 29-year-old man was issued with a composition fine, while five other men, aged between 32 and 65, were given advisories under the Customs Act 1960 for being in possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Four men, aged between 23 and 30, were also being investigated by HSA under the Health Products Act 2007.

Drug raid

On Dec. 6, a joint enforcement operation was conducted by officers from Jurong Police Division and CNB in Bukit Batok and Jurong West.

A total of 10 men, aged between 22 and 62, were arrested for offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973.

Substances believed to be controlled drugs, drug-related paraphernalia and a car were seized as case exhibits.

Of which, a 62-year-old man, was also arrested for offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

Cash amounting to about S$20,000 and a laptop were seized as case exhibits.

Illegal gambling

On Nov. 26, officers from Woodlands Police Division conducted an enforcement operation against illegal gambling in Woodlands.

Five men, aged between 59 and 69, were arrested for offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

Cash amounting to over S$8,000 and gambling paraphernalia were seized during the operation.

Between Nov. 25 and Dec. 10, officers from Tanglin Police Division led a series of joint enforcement operations.

Investigations against the 759 individuals are ongoing.

All photos via Singapore Police Force