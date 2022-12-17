PM Lee thanks M'sian PM Anwar for assistance to S'poreans affected by Genting Highland landslide

In a letter to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, PM Lee Hsien Loong said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of the landslide at Genting Highlands, Malaysia, that resulted in "the tragic loss of lives and many injuries."

He offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to all those who were affected by the landslide.

"We wish a swift recovery to the injured," he said.

The landslide, which swept through a campsite called Father's Organic Farm on Dec. 16, has killed at least 21 people, including five children, the BBC reported. 12 people are still missing

Among those affected by the landslide were three Singaporeans who were rescued by Malaysian authorities.

PM Lee expressed his thanks to Malaysia for the help given to the Singaporeans that were affected by the landslide and offered to aid them.

"The Singapore Civil Defence Force stands ready to assist with Malaysia's ongoing search and rescue efforts if necessary," he said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan wrote in a separate letter to convey his deepest condolences and sympathies to the victims and their families. He also thanked Malaysia for supporting the Singaporeans affected by the landslide.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented that the Singapore government is closely monitoring the situation. The three Singaporeans who were rescued by the Malaysian authorities are in touch with the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.

