Back

PM Lee thanks M'sian PM Anwar for assistance to S'poreans affected by Genting Highland landslide

Three S'poreans were rescued from the landslide.

Hannah Martens | December 17, 2022, 02:54 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In a letter to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, PM Lee Hsien Loong said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of the landslide at Genting Highlands, Malaysia, that resulted in "the tragic loss of lives and many injuries."

He offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to all those who were affected by the landslide.

"We wish a swift recovery to the injured," he said.

The landslide, which swept through a campsite called Father's Organic Farm on Dec. 16, has killed at least 21 people, including five children, the BBC reported. 12 people are still missing

Among those affected by the landslide were three Singaporeans who were rescued by Malaysian authorities.

PM Lee expressed his thanks to Malaysia for the help given to the Singaporeans that were affected by the landslide and offered to aid them.

"The Singapore Civil Defence Force stands ready to assist with Malaysia's ongoing search and rescue efforts if necessary," he said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan wrote in a separate letter to convey his deepest condolences and sympathies to the victims and their families. He also thanked Malaysia for supporting the Singaporeans affected by the landslide.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented that the Singapore government is closely monitoring the situation. The three Singaporeans who were rescued by the Malaysian authorities are in touch with the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.

Top photo from PM Lee and Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia Facebook

Boy, 10, says he threw Boon Lay cat from 22nd floor as he 'did not receive love & care from his family'

A makeshift memorial has been set up.

December 17, 2022, 04:37 PM

Chinese nationals in S'pore sending Panadol back home due to alleged shortage in China

Rising cases.

December 17, 2022, 04:37 PM

SFA orders recall of two milk tea products with unpermitted food addictives

Take note.

December 17, 2022, 03:57 PM

S’pore actress Apple Chan starts S$2.5 million endoscopy centre in Jurong with sec school friend

They hope to expand to more heartland areas in 2023.

December 17, 2022, 03:15 PM

SingPost to increase postage rates from Jan. 1, 2023 in first revision since 2014

They attributed the revised rates to the GST increase and rise in operating costs.

December 17, 2022, 03:12 PM

Uncle selling cute pouches at PLQ 'thankful' for more customers after TikToker featured him

He'll only be there till Dec. 25, 2022.

December 17, 2022, 12:43 PM

41% of 1,000 S'porean respondents unhappy with current housing measures: Seedly survey

They don't think current measures are enough to keep housing affordable.

December 17, 2022, 12:28 PM

S'pore to expect more thundery showers in Dec. 2022, temperature to drop to 23°C on a few days

Northeast Monsoon.

December 17, 2022, 11:31 AM

Bishan otter mum dies peacefully, leaving behind mate & 43 pups

RIP :(

December 17, 2022, 10:15 AM

S’poreans can use these tools & tips from DBS/POSB to guard against inflation

Inflation is up, our financial knowledge has to go up too.

December 17, 2022, 09:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.