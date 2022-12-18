PM Lee on leave from Dec. 19 - 31, 2022, Teo Chee Hean to be Acting PM

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be on leave from Dec. 19 to 31, 2022, according to a press statement by the Prime Minister's Office on Dec. 18.

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security, Teo Chee Hean, will be Acting Prime Minister during this period.

PM Lee informed Singaporeans of his leave in a Facebook post and attached a photo of the Grand-Place in Brussels, Belgium.

He added that he will update should he "come across anything interesting."

PM Lee was in Brussels for the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit

"Meanwhile, enjoy the festive season with your friends and family, and please stay safe and healthy while celebrating," he added.

