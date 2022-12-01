President Halimah & PM Lee express condolences over Jiang Zemin's passing

Singapore leaders President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sent condolence messages to their counterparts on the passing of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin.

The letters were published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Dec. 1, a day after Jiang’s passing was announced.

Jiang died in Shanghai due to leukemia and organ failure.

Led China during a crucial phase of its development

In his letter to China's Premier Li Keqiang, PM Lee acknowledged Jiang’s significant contributions to the development of the Chinese economy.

“President Jiang led China during a crucial phase of its development. His steady leadership, and resolute implementation of reform and opening up, were crucial in guiding China’s integration into the global economy and its emergence on the world stage. In 2001, under President Jiang, China joined the World Trade Organisation. This strategic move helped China to push through difficult domestic reforms and fostered its dramatic growth and modernisation, to the immense benefit of both China and its economic partners, including Singapore.”

PM Lee added that relations between China and Singapore benefited greatly under Jiang’s governance.

Created “strong foundations of Singapore-China relations"

Writing to China's President Xi Jinping, Halimah also recognised Jiang’s role in the growth of China’s economy before adding:

“Building on the strong foundations of Singapore-China relations laid by the previous generation of leaders, President Jiang continued to deepen the friendship and people-to-people ties between our two countries." "The close and enduring partnership between Singapore and China today bears testament to the key role he had played and the efforts of successive generations of leaders to strengthen bilateral ties.”

Top image via Getty Images