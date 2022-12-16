Back

Over 10,000 sign petition seeking justice for Boon Lay cat thrown from 22nd floor

A police report has been lodged.

Fasiha Nazren | December 16, 2022, 06:26 PM

More than 10,000 netizens have signed an online petition seeking justice for a cat that was thrown off an Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat.

The petition was started by one Nadya Im on Dec. 15 on Change.org.

In what appears to be a closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from Dec. 14 at about 1:35pm, a boy and a cat were seen coming out of the lift.

The boy carried the cat and then flung it over the railing.

The incident apparently happened on the 22nd floor of Block 186 Boon Lay Avenue.

Community cat victim

According to Feline, a local cat rescuer, the cat was a community cat named Panther.

Photo from Feline via Facebook.

The incident has caused significant upset among the cat-loving community in Singapore.

Police report lodged

In a Facebook post by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Singapore, SPCA said it was alerted to the case and that "animal abuse and cruelty have no place in our society".

Jessica Kwok, the the group director of the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) at NParks said that investigations on the case are ongoing and asked for the public "not to speculate on the details of the case and allow investigations to run its proper course".

The Cat Welfare Society (CWS) also said in a statement that they have assisted caregivers to file an AVS report and the caregivers have filed a police report.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that a report was lodged.

Top image screenshot from Feline via Facebook.

