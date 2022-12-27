Boy, 10, finds body of foetus at Pasir Ris Park beach on Christmas Eve

A 10-year-old boy found a foetus at Pasir Ris Park on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).

According to Chinese media Lianhe Zaobao (Zaobao), the foetus was found underneath a concrete slab near Barbeque Pit 21.

Zaobao reported that the boy was camping with another three adults and two children. One of the adults was believed to be his mother.

The boy was playing with sand near their tent when he found "something".

He then frantically ran to his mother to tell her about it.

The mother went to check it out and realised it was a foetus before calling the police.

According to Zaobao, the group then moved their tent away from the beach subsequently.

About 20 police and a few police vehicles arrived at the scene. They cordoned off the beach area where the foetus was found, Zaobao reported.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at 10:13pm on Dec. 24.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police urges anyone with information to call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

