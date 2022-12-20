Pasar malams at Bukit Panjang & Bishan have Ramly burger, Thai milk tea, durians & more

Pasar malams (night market) are back in full force at different parts in Singapore.

Bishan pasar malam

A pasar malam is happening right next to Bishan bus interchange from now till Dec. 31, 2022.

The large night market has lots of food offerings including Chinese skewers, lok lok, vadai, Thai milk tea, kebab, mochi, fried ice cream, Korean fishcake, Ramly burger and many more.

Here's a look at the snacks you can get:

Apart from food, the pasar malam also has claw machines, clothings and plants.

You can find more details here:

Details

Location: Beside Bishan bus interchange

When: Now till Dec. 31, 2022

Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm, daily

Senja pasar malam

Those in Bukit Panjang can also look forward to visiting a pasar malam in the vicinity.

Located at Zhenghua-Senja Square RC, the pasar malam will be here till Jan. 1, 2023.

Similarly, this venue also has popular pasar malam grub like takoyaki, Taiwanese chicken chop, apam balik, tutu kueh, Ramly burger and more.

Customers can also indulge in durians before having a go at the claw machines and getting some plants.

Details

Location: 7 Senja Link, Zhenghua-Senja Square RC

When: Now till Jan. 1, 2023

Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm, daily

Top image from TLK Events and Lighting.