Back

Pasar malams at Bukit Panjang & Bishan have Ramly burger, Thai milk tea, durians & more

Yummy.

Fasiha Nazren | December 20, 2022, 04:42 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Pasar malams (night market) are back in full force at different parts in Singapore.

Bishan pasar malam

A pasar malam is happening right next to Bishan bus interchange from now till Dec. 31, 2022.

Photo from TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook.

Photo from TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook.

The large night market has lots of food offerings including Chinese skewers, lok lok, vadai, Thai milk tea, kebab, mochi, fried ice cream, Korean fishcake, Ramly burger and many more.

Here's a look at the snacks you can get:

Photo from TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook.

Photo from TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook.

Photo from TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook.

Photo from TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook.

Photo from TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook.

Apart from food, the pasar malam also has claw machines, clothings and plants.

Photo from TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook.

Photo from TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook.

Photo from TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook.

You can find more details here:

Details

Location: Beside Bishan bus interchange

When: Now till Dec. 31, 2022

Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm, daily

Senja pasar malam

Those in Bukit Panjang can also look forward to visiting a pasar malam in the vicinity.

Located at Zhenghua-Senja Square RC, the pasar malam will be here till Jan. 1, 2023.

Similarly, this venue also has popular pasar malam grub like takoyaki, Taiwanese chicken chop, apam balik, tutu kueh, Ramly burger and more.

Photo from TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook.

Photo from TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook.

Photo from TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook.

Photo from TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook.

Photo from TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook.

Photo from TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook.

Customers can also indulge in durians before having a go at the claw machines and getting some plants.

Photo from TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook.

Photo from TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook.

Photo from TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook.

Details

Location: 7 Senja Link, Zhenghua-Senja Square RC

When: Now till Jan. 1, 2023

Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm, daily

Top image from TLK Events and Lighting.

Argentina declares Dec. 20 a public holiday for whole country to celebrate World Cup win

World Cup is everything to them.

December 20, 2022, 04:27 PM

Man insists on walking on expressway as if his grandfather's name is Pan-Island Expressway

You are not allowed to walk along the expressway in Singapore.

December 20, 2022, 03:08 PM

New dine-in bento concept at Don Don Donki Jewel Changi Airport with meals from S$8.90

Oishii.

December 20, 2022, 03:01 PM

S'pore driver hoping to get off-peak practice ends up stuck in peak jam at Tuas Checkpoint

When you try your best but you don't succeed.

December 20, 2022, 02:35 PM

S'pore's climate targets rated 'critically insufficient' by research group, NCCS finds results 'puzzling'

The group projects Singapore's emissions in 2030 to be 63MtCO2e.

December 20, 2022, 02:19 PM

China officially reports 2 Covid-related deaths for first time since reversing zero-Covid policy

The official figures are doubted.

December 20, 2022, 02:10 PM

Season 2 of Japanese hit series 'Alice in Borderland' returning to Netflix on Dec. 22, 2022

The game continues.

December 20, 2022, 01:23 PM

US food critic says S'porean hawker's fish & chips beats Gordon Ramsay's, 'best' in New York City

He wrote a glowing review of the hawker's fish and chips, calling it a masterpiece.

December 20, 2022, 12:57 PM

Maltipoo puppy out for night walk smells smoke & alerts owners, SCDF puts out fire

Alfred saves the day :')

December 20, 2022, 12:48 PM

Why do otters in S’pore prey on koi fish but not eat them?

An overlap between domestic environment and natural behaviour.

December 20, 2022, 11:53 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.