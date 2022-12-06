Back

PAP aware of proceedings against lawyer & MP Christopher de Souza, will wait for appeal before taking action

"Mr de Souza has informed us that he denies any wrongdoing. He will argue his case on the one charge, on appeal before the Court of Three Judges," said the PAP.

Andrew Koay | December 06, 2022, 11:31 PM

The People's Action Party (PAP) said it will wait for a verdict on Christopher de Souza's appeal before deciding what it will do with regard to ongoing disciplinary proceedings against the Holland-Bukit Timah GRC Member of Parliament (MP).

A tribunal found that de Souza — in his capacity as a lawyer — had assisted a client in suppressing evidence.

He had allegedly done so by preparing and filing an affidavit that left out certain information, according to CNA.

"Integrity, honesty and incorruptibility are fundamental to the Party. The standing of each PAP MP reflects on the Party, and the Party expects all MPs to uphold the highest standards," said the PAP in a Dec. 6 statement.

The statement added that the party was aware of the professional disciplinary proceedings by the Law Society against de Souza.

"Mr de Souza has informed us that he denies any wrongdoing. He will argue his case on the one charge, on appeal before the Court of Three Judges."

Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng and associate Calvin Ong of WongPartnership, de Souza's lawyers, told Mothership: "There is no question that Mr de Souza had acted with utmost integrity in the conduct of this matter at all times. Four of the five charges were dismissed."

“As regards the remaining charge, this is a matter now before the Court of 3 Judges and it is not appropriate for us to comment on the merits at this juncture. Suffice to say that we will strenuously resist it and argue that it too should be dismissed."

Background

CNA reported that de Souza had faced five charges before the Disciplinary Tribunal.

While he was cleared of four of the charges, the tribunal found that there was cause of sufficient gravity for disciplinary action against him for the charge of assisting his client in suppressing evidence.

He had been representing Amber Compounding Pharmacy and Amber Laboratories in a High Court suit in his capacity as a partner of law firm Lee & Lee.

de Souza has been an MP since 2006.

In August 2020, he and East Coast GRC MP Jessica Tan were elected Deputy Speakers of the House.

The PAP's statement in full:

Integrity, honesty and incorruptibility are fundamental to the Party. The standing of each PAP MP reflects on the Party, and the Party expects all MPs to uphold the highest standards.

We are aware of the professional disciplinary proceedings by the Law Society against MP Christopher de Souza, in his capacity as a lawyer.

Mr de Souza faced five charges before the Disciplinary Tribunal. The Tribunal cleared him of four of the charges.

Mr de Souza has informed us that he denies any wrongdoing. He will argue his case on the one charge, on appeal before the Court of Three Judges.

We will await the verdict of the Court of Three Judges, and determine the course of action necessary after the verdict.

Top image from PAP's YouTube Channel

