3 LTA officers on motorbikes chase after 3 cars speeding along Orchard Road at 2am on Christmas

Do people who speed on the road get on your nerves?

Ever wished you got to see speedsters chased down by law enforcement officers at the very moment they started speeding?

Well, that was what exactly happened in the early hours of Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2022, along Orchard Road.

Three cars speeding

Dashcam footage caught at least three cars speeding down Orchard Road towards Dhoby Ghaut at around 1:49am, when the roads were sparsely populated with vehicles.

The three cars, travelling on the second right-most lane, were seen taking off the moment the traffic light outside Orchard Central turned green.

Within 10 seconds of travelling past the vehicle recording the scene, the three cars were almost entirely out of the video's frame.

Some 4 seconds later, though, the first Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement officer on a motorcycle with flashing lights sped past the vehicle recording the scene, apparently in pursuit of the three cars.

Two other LTA enforcement officers on motorcycles with flashing lights followed suit closely behind the first motorcycle.

However, the footage cut off before it was revealed if the cars were pulled over successfully.

In the comments section of the video, many commenters expressed schadenfreude.

Penalties

For regular roads in Singapore, the speed limit is indicated by the respective speed limit signs and it usually ranges from 30kmh to 70kmh.

In the event the speed limit sign is absent, the speed of all vehicles must be limited to 50kmh.

For exceeding the speed limit by 40kmh or less, composition fines might be imposed in lieu of court prosecution.

The fine may range from S$130 to S$170, depending on how much the speed limit was exceeded by.

Those who exceed the speed limit by more than 40kmh can be fined up to S$1,000 and/ or jailed for up to three months for a first conviction in court.

