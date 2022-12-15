S'porean man, 33, convicted after failing to enlist & leaving S'pore for Batam twice without valid exit permit

A man failed to enlist for national service (NS) for more than four years after leaving Singapore for Batam to help his Indonesian father with his business.

Novriandy Rizaldy, 33, was eventually arrested in December 2019 at the immigration checkpoint when he returned to Singapore to renew his passport.

He had remained outside Singapore without a valid permit for more than nine years.

According to The Straits Times, he pleaded guilty to three charges under the Enlistment Act on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

Deferred NS, then left for Batam without exit permit in 2010

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Rizaldy had registered for NS on Jan. 26, 2007, but then subsequently requested a deferment from the Central Manpower Base (CMPB) to complete his course at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

He was granted the deferment by CMPB then, until Jan. 5, 2008.

Rizaldy later received his enlistment notice for NS on Nov. 19, 2007, for which he was asked to report to NS on Mar. 11, 2008.

However, a couple days prior to the day of reporting, Rizaldy submitted a further application for deferment of NS, claiming that he wanted to take a Higher NITEC course at ITE, which would begin April 2008.

When he was asked to provide documentary proof related to the Higher NITEC course, Rizaldy did not do so.

In May 2008, Rizaldy then submitted a letter of certification from Lasalle College of the Arts to CMPB instead, stating that he would be pursuing a "diploma in Product Design" from Aug. 2008 to Jun. 2011.

On Jan. 13, 2010, Rizaldy then left Singapore for Batam, Indonesia without a valid exit permit, an official document pre-enlistees and full-time National Servicemen are required to apply for, if they intend to travel or remain overseas for three months or longer.

According to court documents, Rizaldy had gone to live with his parents in Batam after he left Singapore, and assisted in his father’s business dealing in communications and navigations systems there.

CMPB was subsequently informed by Lasalle on Feb. 4, 2010 that Rizaldy had withdrawn from his studies, and did not show up for a medical screening he was required to attend in the same month.

A police gazette was raised against Rizaldy in Jun. 2010.

Returned to Singapore in 2015 to renew passport

After attempting to renew his passport at the Singapore Mission in Batam, but failing to do so, Rizaldy then returned to Singapore in Apr. 10, 2015.

Rizaldy had needed to renew his passport, as he needed a valid passport for the purpose of obtaining permanent residency in Indonesia.

While he was in Singapore, the CMPB notified Rizaldy that he had left the country without a valid exit permit, and would need to comply with the NS notices sent to him, and remain contactable at all times.

On Apr. 15, 2015, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) then informed Rizaldy that his passport was ready for collection.

In June 2015, Rizaldy once again received a notice to enlist, with the second enlistment notice detailing that he had to report for duty on Aug. 11, 2015.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jonathan Lee shared that at this point, Rizaldy must have known that he needed to serve NS, given that he had "since finished his studies" and his initial deferment had been to "further pursue his studies", reported ST.

However, in July 2015, Rizaldy returned to Batam again, also without a valid exit permit.

He did not report for enlistment in Aug. 2015.

Arrested after returning to Singapore in 2019

On Dec. 6, 2019, Rizaldy then returned to Singapore to renew his passport for the second time, as he would be deported from Indonesia without having a valid Singapore passport.

According to court documents, Rizaldy had also wanted to "resolve his NS-related matters", so that he could obtain Indonesian citizenship.

He was subsequently arrested at the immigration checkpoint on his arrival.

According to ST, Rizaldy, who did not have a lawyer, asked the court for leniency on Wednesday, and added that he has since served his NS with the Singapore Civil Defence Force for two years.

The prosecution is seeking a jail term of 24 weeks.

Rizaldy's case has since been adjourned to Dec. 27 for sentencing.

According to CMPB, for failing to enlist for NS, defaulters can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

