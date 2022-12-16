Back

Newton Food Centre to reopen on Feb. 1, 2023, after renovation works

Nixon Tan | December 16, 2022, 10:05 AM

Foodies rejoice, there will be something to look forward to next month.

Newton Food Centre is expected to reopen on Feb. 1, 2023, after three months of renovation works.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) announced back in Oct. 2022 that the hawker centre would be closed from Nov. 1, 2022, for repairs, redecoration and renovation works.

These include painting, mechanical and electric work, and the installation of high-volume fans, low-speed fans, and roller blinds in the dining area to keep rainwater out, as reported by The Straits Times.

Background

According to Roots.sg, the hawker centre underwent a complete rebuild in September 2005. Since then, stalls have been arranged in a horseshoe shape, with a central courtyard dining space.

It was also closed in 2016 for upgrading works.

Newton Food Centre features a large selection of foods, from grilled seafood to satays and refreshing desserts to satisfy all sorts of cravings.

In recent years, it gained prominence through 2018's film "Crazy Rich Asians".

In 2019, "Crazy Rich Asians" actress Gemma Chan also visited the hawker centre while she was visiting Singapore, with Marvel actress Brie Larson and actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Top photo via William Tan and S Dias on Google Maps

Correction note on Dec. 16, 6:18pm: A previous version of the article states that Newton Food Centre reopens on Jan. 31, which was inaccurate. We've amended the article accordingly.

