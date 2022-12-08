New Zealand man sentenced to 3 years' jail for trying to 'buy' 3-year-old girl for sex

A 37-year-old New Zealand man was jailed on Wednesday (Dec. 7) for attempting to "buy" a three-year-old girl online to use her as a sex slave.

Initially sentenced to five years of jail

The man, Aaron Joseph Hutton, who goes by "Kiwipedo" on the dark web, was initially sentenced to five years of jail on Jan. 22, 2021, according to The New Zealand Herald.

He was charged with attempting to enter a deal involving a person under 18 for sexual exploitation. He was also charged with the possession of 417 pieces of objectionable images of children being sexually abused.

He had claimed he only meant to "troll" authorities and possessed the child abuse images by accident.

Hutton's five-year term was later reviewed in July 2021 and reduced on Wednesday after it was determined that the previous sentencing hearing was improperly conducted, The New Zealand Herald reported.

Wants to kidnap child & lock her in basement

Police began tracking the username "Kiwipedo" during an undercover operation on the dark web executed by Australian law enforcement in 2014.

Australian undercover law enforcement officers then conversed with Hutton.

During their interaction, Hutton was reported to have described Austrian paedophile Josef Fritzl as a "hero". Fritzl had imprisoned his daughter in a basement for 24 years and repeatedly raped her.

Hutton suggested to an officer that they should "kidnap [a child] and use a basement like Fritz", The New Zealand Herald reported.

When the officer asked if a Chinese or Asian child would "cause problems" by drawing suspicions, Hutton had apparently replied, "It's called a basement."

Hutton was reported to have asked about international child trafficking and said he would pay up to NZ$15,000 (S$12,932.25) in cash or in bitcoin for a child under seven.

Hutton's computer was eventually traced to an Auckland workplace in 2015, prompting a search in his workplace and house by New Zealand authorities.

