300-inch screen at Bugis National Library to screen World Cup finals & 3rd-place play-off

The National Library Building at 100 Victoria Street will convert The Plaza on level one into a "football pitch" for 500 people to watch the final and third-place playoff of the ongoing 2022 World Cup.

The "pitch" will be made up of green cushioned vinyl flooring.

Fans will be able to catch the matches on Dec. 17 and 18 for free on a 300-inch screen.

Fans can set up their own picnic mats or beach chairs at the site.

Halal and non-halal food and beverage options will be provided by Hanis and Harry's, respectively.

Both matches kick off at 11pm Singapore time and the screening area will open at 8pm ahead of the two matches.

NLB will also be screening a five-minute video that showcases lesser-known football fun facts and history.

The video uses NLB's collection of physical and digital materials and features the recently published, "Roar: Football Legends of Singapore", which pays tribute to 100 years of local football history.

There will also be football related trivia quizzes from 9pm to 10:45pm, where fans can win attractive NLB memorabilia.

