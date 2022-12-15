Back

Man pays S$24 for nasi padang at Bedok Corner, including fish roe

Expensive.

Zi Shan Kow | December 15, 2022, 11:31 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

You've heard of S$12 economy rice, now get ready for S$24 nasi padang.

Man ordered fish roe, tofu and sambal goreng

A man claimed to have paid S$24 for nasi padang from a stall at Bedok Corner Food Centre and shared a photo of his meal on the Facebook group COMPLAINT SINGAPORE.

In the post caption he claimed that the fish roe dish cost S$20, and the other dishes, sambal goreng and tofu, were S$2 each.

Photo from Facebook.

When Mothership reached out to him, he clarified that he does not know the price breakdown of the items, and did not ask the stall vendor then.

He told Mothership he was expecting the meal to cost between S$10 and S$15 as the lady at the stall had warned him the fish roe was "going to be expensive".

"But sadly it was way beyond what I expected," he added.

Recounting his experience, he said he was "taken aback" and would not have paid for the meal.

However, he explained that he was in a rush and did not have much time to buy lunch.

"It was the only shop with no [queue], that's why I went there to order," he said.

"Totally insane"

In the comments, the man said he did not want to "make a scene".

"Since she already had packed the food it's not nice to ask her to put it back that's why I just paid and left," he explained.

Many commenters were in disbelief that the man had spent S$24 on nasi padang, with one saying it was "totally insane".

"This is not a restaurant," another said, stating that they would not pay for such an exorbitant meal and simply walk away.

Some were quick to point out that fish roe is not a cheap ingredient.

A few also felt that the prices of expensive dishes should be made known to the customer. Otherwise, the man should have clarified the price before ordering.

"Definitely I learned my lesson to ask [for the] price before I decide to choose anything," said the man in another comment.

Top image via FB.

Don Don Donki opening 15th outlet in Jewel Changi Airport on Dec. 20, 2022 as 14 outlets still not enough

When I'm free I take myself to Don Don Donki...

December 15, 2022, 05:12 PM

S'pore dog groomer, 35, raises over S$28,000 for pet shelters by doing cute photoshoots for dogs

Warm fuzzy feelings.

December 15, 2022, 05:05 PM

Man gets 1 month jail for throwing 25kg bicycle from 14th floor after argument with wife at Choa Chu Kang

He was charged with one count of committing a rash act endangering the personal safety of others.  

December 15, 2022, 03:45 PM

15 months' jail for My Digital Lock ex-employee who cheated customers of over S$24,000

He was also sentenced for other offences involving physical altercations.

December 15, 2022, 03:25 PM

Visitors to UK can keep large electrical items & 2L liquids in cabin luggage by June 2024

Fuss-free travel.

December 15, 2022, 03:20 PM

No proposals received for Jurong Lake District integrated tourism development: STB

STB said it remains confident, given the "strong" recovery in tourism demand.

December 15, 2022, 03:13 PM

BTS members send Jin off as he commences mandatory military service in South Korea

Permission to cry.

December 15, 2022, 02:56 PM

Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in James Gunn's rebooted DC universe

Time to pass on the cape.

December 15, 2022, 01:12 PM

Couple spends S$9,000 on electrical appliances before 1% GST increase, saves about S$100

This is how rich people stay rich.

December 15, 2022, 12:53 PM

Bus driver shouts at maskless man with Down syndrome & helper, tells them to get off as he 'cannot tahan'

The mother called for drivers to be trained on how to handle special needs commuters, as they do with the handicapped.

December 15, 2022, 12:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.