After deadly Itaewon crowd crush, Myeongdong street vendors will close on Christmas Eve

The stalls will also partially close on New Year's Eve.

Ilyda Chua | December 21, 2022, 11:23 AM

In an unprecedented move, one of Seoul's busiest shopping districts — Myeongdong — will be shuttering its famous street vendors on Christmas Eve.

They will also partially close on New Year's Eve.

Both moves are aimed at avoiding a repeat of the Itaewon crowd crush tragedy on Halloween, reported The Korea Times.

For public safety

The tourist attraction is known for its shopping and street vendors, and typically boasts glittering Christmas decorations and lights.

Photo via VisitKorea.

Photo via VisitKorea.

According to The Korea Times, over 360 street vendors are authorised to operate in Myeongdong. Each stall operates 15 days a month.

But the tourist-dependent area had been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As such, street vendors — selling delicacies like tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) and souvenirs — had been counting on the year-end festivities for a bigger crowd.

Street vendors to help in crowd control efforts.

Despite some disagreements, the vendors' union eventually accepted the recommendation of the district office.

25 street vendors will also join the district office on Christmas Eve to help in crowd control efforts, according to union manager Lee Kang-soo.

"We (street vendors) know where, when and how crowds form here, from decades of experience of running businesses," Lee told The Korea Times. 

"We wish everybody a safe and happy holidays and hope they will come back to Myeongdong next year."

Photos via VisitKorea.

