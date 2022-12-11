M'sian Domino's Pizza customer discovers greasy cutter in his order

The Malaysian branch of Domino's Pizza has apologised to a customer after his order came with an extra item — a dirty pizza cutter.

On Dec. 10, Twitter user fsl uploaded a photo of his order, showing a greasy cutter that had a strand of hair on the handle, on top of what appeared to be a Simply Cheese pizza from Domino's.

He added that while he appreciated their efficient delivery in bad weather, he had not asked for the cutter.

Hi @DominosMY, while i appreciate the efficiency that the you guys have shown for my order sebab weather was bad… I’m pretty sure I didn’t order the pizza cutter 😬 pic.twitter.com/k6KITlnYsh — fsl (@fslshf) December 10, 2022

Netizens joke that the cutter is a free gift

One netizen joked that the cutter was part of a promotion which involved cutting the pizza yourself.

Promo code: SELFPOTONG — bobby dot (@8085or4) December 10, 2022

A few more joked that the cutter was essentially a free gift from Domino's, while others voiced their concern about the pizza's hygiene, given the state of the cutter's handle.

bulu tangan sapa tu terjatuh dekat pemegang pizza cutter tu 😫😩😖🤢 pic.twitter.com/k4j6Xd70e1 — Fake Teacher (@anas_iman) December 11, 2022

One netizen also questioned how such a big item could have been missed in the first place, before the box was closed.

This prompted a response that the worker might have forgotten about the cutter out of exhaustion while attempting to keep up with the orders.

The worker had been on their feet for 12 hours straight, frantically trying to keep up with the never-ending stream of orders at the busy pizzeria. They were completely exhausted, their mind foggy and their movements slow. — Suthan Dallas (@SuthanDallas) December 11, 2022

The official Twitter account for Domino's in Malaysia eventually responded to the tweet by apologising and asking the user to get in touch with them about the matter.

https://twitter.com/DominosMY/status/1601776355347079168

Top photo via @fslshf Twitter