Back

M'sian Domino's Pizza customer discovers greasy cutter in his order

Not a freebie that you want with your food.

Matthias Ang | December 11, 2022, 03:30 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Malaysian branch of Domino's Pizza has apologised to a customer after his order came with an extra item — a dirty pizza cutter.

On Dec. 10, Twitter user fsl uploaded a photo of his order, showing a greasy cutter that had a strand of hair on the handle, on top of what appeared to be a Simply Cheese pizza from Domino's.

He added that while he appreciated their efficient delivery in bad weather, he had not asked for the cutter.

Netizens joke that the cutter is a free gift

One netizen joked that the cutter was part of a promotion which involved cutting the pizza yourself.

A few more joked that the cutter was essentially a free gift from Domino's, while others voiced their concern about the pizza's hygiene, given the state of the cutter's handle.

One netizen also questioned how such a big item could have been missed in the first place, before the box was closed.

This prompted a response that the worker might have forgotten about the cutter out of exhaustion while attempting to keep up with the orders.

The official Twitter account for Domino's in Malaysia eventually responded to the tweet by apologising and asking the user to get in touch with them about the matter.

https://twitter.com/DominosMY/status/1601776355347079168

Top photo via @fslshf Twitter

We rate Christmas decorations by 12 Orchard Rd malls & some are really A for effort

So romantic.

December 12, 2022, 12:18 PM

Arctic Monkeys S'pore concert sold out within 1 hour, scalpers reselling for up to S$2,000

Insane.

December 12, 2022, 12:14 PM

S'porean hawker-chef, 30, on why he doesn't accept donations for charitable cause

GDLL: The chef shared with us the reality of giving back and why he strongly believes in helping Singapore youths.

December 11, 2022, 10:35 PM

2022 World Cup semi-finals confirmed, France take on Morocco, while Argentina face Croatia

Exciting times.

December 11, 2022, 08:45 PM

Flowers left in front of Civil Defence Heritage Gallery statue as tribute to fallen 19-year-old NSF firefighter

Over 50 of the deceased's friends and colleagues turned up for his wake.

December 11, 2022, 08:05 PM

Is Ice Magic, the winter-themed Bayfront attraction, worth the visit & wait?

We've also got tips to make the most out of your experience should you decide to visit.

December 11, 2022, 07:20 PM

376 people in S'pore, aged 13 to 71, investigated for scams of over S$9.2 million

The suspects are believed to be involved in over 1,300 cases of scams.

December 11, 2022, 05:23 PM

PM Lee to officiate new RSN submarine launches in Germany before attending Asean-EU summit in Belgium

The submarines are called "Illustrious" and "Impeccable".

December 11, 2022, 02:23 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down in tears after Portugal crash out of World Cup

Some of the Moroccan players were seen consoling him after the match.

December 11, 2022, 01:01 PM

Heartbreak for Harry Kane as missed penalty sees France beat England to World Cup semi-finals

Tale of two countries.

December 11, 2022, 11:43 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.