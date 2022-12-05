Motorcyclist, 70, dies after BKE accident with car, woman, 35 arrested

A 70-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2:55pm.

A car allegedly collided with the motorcycle.

The 35-year-old female driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Six passengers in the car, aged one to 25, were conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force on Sunday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A blue tent was erected on the road.

The accident occurred along the stretch along the BKE towards Woodlands.

Two lanes of the expressway were cordoned off.

The accident caused a jam along the expressway.

Videos of the incident showed a silver car stalled in the middle of the road.

The car had visible dents on the front and back.

Investigations are ongoing.

Two accidents around BKE area on same day

This was the second reported accident on that day around the BKE area.

Another motorcycle and car were involved in an accident on a Seletar Expressway (SLE) slip road leading to the BKE.

The police were alerted to that accident at 3:35pm.

The motorcyclist, 51, is bus driver with SBS Transit.

He was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Top photos via Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers(MSBC)