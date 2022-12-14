Back

Morocco only conceded 1 goal this 2022 World Cup so far -- an own goal

Will France be able to break the Moroccan defence?

Belmont Lay | December 14, 2022, 06:57 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

All eyes are on France and Morocco on Dec. 15 (3am Singapore time) as they duke it out for a place in the 2022 World Cup finals.

Going into the match as favourites, France -- the 2018 champions -- are expected to pull through, but this World Cup has been anything but predictable.

The French will face one of the toughest challenges, as the Moroccans have been steadfast in helping their goalkeeper keep a clean sheet in almost every game so far.

Not conceded a single goal from an opposing player

Fact: No opposition player has been able to score against the Moroccans so far.

Not even during the shootout against Spain.

The only goal that Morocco conceded in Qatar was an own goal by Nayef Aguerd against Canada in the group stage.

More about the Moroccans

The North African nation has surprised everyone after topping their group and then knocking Spain and Portugal out of the World Cup.

Morocco's coach, Walid Regragui, only joined in August 2022 -- barely four months before the World Cup -- and there was no pressure to excel.

Certainly not finishing in the top three -- which looks like an enticing possibility at this stage.

The result so far makes Morocco the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Who will win?

France, on the other hand, have been here before, and won, in 2018.

Currently, they boast one of the best players in the world in Kylian Mbappe, as well as Antoine Griezmann, and their country's all-time top scorer, Olivier Giroud, who will in all likelihood start.

Will this match end in a stalemate and head to yet another shootout?

Will this be an all-out attacking football, goals galore bonanza?

Can the French figure the Moroccans out and breach the defences and make them concede more goals in one match than the entire tournament?

Let's find out.

Top photo via

Taiwan team waving Taiwan flag in breakdancing event apparently caused China team to quit

A matter of national sovereignty for the Chinese team.

December 14, 2022, 06:38 PM

Hong Kong drops Covid-19 curbs for arrivals, scraps health app, loosens measures

Opening up.

December 14, 2022, 05:59 PM

Serangoon coffee shop charges S$0.50 for hot water, patrons bring tea leaves & cereal from home & occupy seats

Uniquely Singaporean.

December 14, 2022, 05:49 PM

Ex-sec school coach, 67, found guilty of kissing former student while they were alone in City Plaza

A judge found the man's testimony to be unreliable.

December 14, 2022, 05:47 PM

Bouldering noob tries to find out why it feels like everyone’s climbing in S’pore these days

No longer a niche, “extreme” sport.

December 14, 2022, 05:28 PM

PM Lee hails 'uniquely S'pore' submarines built in Germany, both countries reaffirm defence ties

To work together as strategic partners.

December 14, 2022, 05:02 PM

M'sian transport minister says 'third world' upkeep puts 'first class' transport system at risk

Echoing former PM Abdullah Badawi's comments in 2001.

December 14, 2022, 05:01 PM

Teong Tzen Wei smashes Asia's 50m fly record, could win 1st ever short course World Swimming Championships medal

Go, go, go, Teong Tzen Wei!

December 14, 2022, 04:47 PM

Migrant worker, 32, dies after being crushed by crane at Tengah, man, 45, arrested for negligence

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 14, 2022, 04:43 PM

Carousell shares excel sheet of laid off staff to help them find other jobs

Earlier in December, the company laid off 10 per cent of its workforce.

December 14, 2022, 04:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.