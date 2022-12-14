Back

Lionel Messi confirms 2022 Qatar World Cup his last one

One last dance for the little man.

Syahindah Ishak | December 14, 2022, 04:00 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Lionel Messi has confirmed that the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup will be his last World Cup stint in the Argentina jersey.

"Very happy" to finish his World Cup journey in a final

The 35-year-old told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole that he feels "very happy" to be able to finish his World Cup journey by playing his last game in a final.

He added, as translated by Reuters: "It's many years for the next [World Cup] and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best."

Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 on Dec. 14 (SGT) in the first semi-finals match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, booking their ticket to the finals.

The Argentine captain scored Argentina's first goal from the penalty spot. With this goal, he had surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup.

Messi later played a key role in the third goal, providing an assist for his teammate Julián Álvarez.

Following Argentina's win over Croatia, Messi was named the player of the match.

Messi is currently the joint top scorer in this World Cup, together with his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé.

They have each scored five World Cup goals as of Dec. 14.

An emotional World Cup

Messi described this World Cup as an "emotional" one, as reported by BBC.

This is his fifth World Cup, and the second time he'll be bringing Argentina to the finals. He brought his country to the final in 2014, but they lost 1-0 to Germany in extra time.

Messi has never won the World Cup, and this finals will be his last chance to achieve his goal.

"The target is the collective objective," Messi said, according to BBC.

He added:

"I have been enjoying it the last few years being with the national side. I am really enjoying everything that is happening to us. To get the Copa America, to reach the world cup with 36 games unbeaten, and to finish all that trajectory in a final is just incredible.

"I hope the people in Argentina enjoy themselves and what we are doing. They shouldn't doubt we are giving absolutely everything."

Argentina will face either France or Morocco in the finals.

If Argentina wins this year, it will be the first time the country will lift the World Cup trophy since Diego Maradona in 1986.

Top image via Selección Argentina/Twitter.

Taiwanese rush to show local bakery support after it says it's stopping pastry exports to China

Flooded with five-star reviews for their pineapple cakes.

December 14, 2022, 11:29 AM

Ilhan Fandi to play for Belgian team KMSK Deinze for 18 months from Jan. 1, 2023

He will have the option to extend his contract for another year upon completion.

December 14, 2022, 10:11 AM

Argentina advances to 2022 FIFA World Cup final after beating Croatia 3-0

Which country will they go against in the final?

December 14, 2022, 05:00 AM

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern apologises for calling political rival an 'arrogant prick'

Hot mic situation.

December 14, 2022, 12:51 AM

Woman, 33, claims 2nd degree burns on 15% of body from waxing at Oxley Tower parlour, seeks S$3,850 compensation

The parlour's manager said she has handed the matter over to a lawyer.

December 13, 2022, 06:58 PM

6 scented candles I’m giving to my friends this Christmas to light up their lives

Gifts that just make scents.

December 13, 2022, 06:28 PM

Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas, likely to be extradited to the US

A lot of people are watching.

December 13, 2022, 06:08 PM

Pre-travel checklist: 5 tips to prepare for your holiday & ensure a smooth journey

Because you deserve to have a good trip.

December 13, 2022, 05:57 PM

Scammers target S'pore restaurants, ask to order big-ticket items from fake suppliers that don't exist

New scam.

December 13, 2022, 05:38 PM

Actor Desmond Tan robbed while travelling in Italy, backpack with cash, laptop stolen

He cautioned others to be more vigilant.

December 13, 2022, 05:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.