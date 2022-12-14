Lionel Messi confirms 2022 Qatar World Cup his last one

Lionel Messi has confirmed that the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup will be his last World Cup stint in the Argentina jersey.

"Very happy" to finish his World Cup journey in a final

The 35-year-old told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole that he feels "very happy" to be able to finish his World Cup journey by playing his last game in a final.

He added, as translated by Reuters: "It's many years for the next [World Cup] and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best."

Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 on Dec. 14 (SGT) in the first semi-finals match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, booking their ticket to the finals.

The Argentine captain scored Argentina's first goal from the penalty spot. With this goal, he had surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup.

Messi later played a key role in the third goal, providing an assist for his teammate Julián Álvarez.

Following Argentina's win over Croatia, Messi was named the player of the match.

Messi is currently the joint top scorer in this World Cup, together with his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé.

They have each scored five World Cup goals as of Dec. 14.

An emotional World Cup

Messi described this World Cup as an "emotional" one, as reported by BBC.

This is his fifth World Cup, and the second time he'll be bringing Argentina to the finals. He brought his country to the final in 2014, but they lost 1-0 to Germany in extra time.

Messi has never won the World Cup, and this finals will be his last chance to achieve his goal.

"The target is the collective objective," Messi said, according to BBC.

He added:

"I have been enjoying it the last few years being with the national side. I am really enjoying everything that is happening to us. To get the Copa America, to reach the world cup with 36 games unbeaten, and to finish all that trajectory in a final is just incredible. "I hope the people in Argentina enjoy themselves and what we are doing. They shouldn't doubt we are giving absolutely everything."

Argentina will face either France or Morocco in the finals.

If Argentina wins this year, it will be the first time the country will lift the World Cup trophy since Diego Maradona in 1986.

Top image via Selección Argentina/Twitter.