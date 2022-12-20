Back

Why was Lionel Messi given a traditional Arabic robe along with the World Cup trophy?

It got everyone talking about Bisht.

Nixon Tan | December 20, 2022, 05:33 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

After a gruelling final match settled on penalties, Lionel Messi finally lifted the World Cup for Argentina.

For those who watched the trophy presentation during the finale of World Cup 2022 in Qatar, you would notice that Messi was also presented with a translucent black robe with gold trimming.

Messi was bestowed with the garment by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the ceremony.

What was Messi wearing?

Known as a Bisht, it is a traditional robe that has been worn by men in the Gulf region for hundreds of years.

It is a type of formal wear and is typically worn by individuals with high status.

The garment is associated with special occasions and is a sign of respect and appreciation.

According to Sky Sports, Mustafa Baig, a lecturer in Islamic Studies at the University of Exeter, explained why the Emir of Qatar put a Bisht around the shoulders of Messi.

"Only a few people would actually wear the Bisht, they basically honoured him (Messi) by putting it over his shoulders."

"It's like a mark of honour, and just kind of a cultural welcoming and a cultural acceptance."

By accepting the robe, Baig also said he saw it as "an embrace by Messi of the local culture", adding that it was "a pretty cool thing" for Qatar to do and "smart thinking" on their behalf.

Messi celebrated without the robe afterwards

While Messi was seen in the robe while lifting the trophy, he continued to celebrate the victory with his team mates and family at the Lusail Stadium without the robe on afterwards.

SI.com noted that Messi discarded the robe shortly after the trophy lift and put on a new Argentina shirt with three stars, symbolising the country's three World Cup victories.

Why did some people object?

The gesture by the Emir of Qatar however was not taken positively by everyone.

Goal explained that most captains would like to display their national team jersey while lifting the trophy in that moment of glory, but the Bisht covered up the shirt and his team badge instead.

"Seems a shame the way they've covered up Messi in his Argentina shirt," said BBC host and former England player, Gary Lineker, on the live coverage of the final.

New York Times journalist Tariq Panja tweeted that the presentation of Bisht was "something a little strange".

"Qatar wants this to be its moment as much as it is Messi's and Argentinas," he added.

Former Argentine defender and BBC pundit Pablo Zabaleta said, "Just why? No reason to do that."

Others supported the gesture

The Guardian noted that netizens in the Gulf region reacted positively to Messi's wearing of Bisht, a contrast to the criticism which largely came from the West.

Writer and columnist Reem Al-Harmi tweeted that it is important to interpret the gesture with the understanding of the Arabic culture.

Sky Sport chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol added:

"Messi was given this robe. He wore the robe and it was his decision to wear it. He's in an Arab country and it's a great honour to be given the robe to wear".

"I think we should be careful before jumping into conclusions, It's for Messi himself to decide what he wants to do when he's handed the trophy and if he was happy to do that, who are we to criticise him?"

Top photo from FIFA World Cup/Twitter.

Free art installations, mini musical, local films & more at the Project Lionheart exhibition from Dec. 20, 2022

Learn more about individuals who embodied the Singapore Spirit during the pandemic.

December 20, 2022, 05:50 PM

Boon Lay cat Panther's makeshift memorial flooded by flowers & soft toys as S'poreans honour him

Rest in peace, Panther.

December 20, 2022, 05:38 PM

5 recommended gifts to give your fitspo S’porean friends this Christmas, from massages to earbuds

Practical things they can actually use

December 20, 2022, 04:55 PM

Pasar malams at Bukit Panjang & Bishan have Ramly burger, Thai milk tea, durians & more

Yummy.

December 20, 2022, 04:42 PM

Argentina declares Dec. 20 a public holiday for whole country to celebrate World Cup win

World Cup is everything to them.

December 20, 2022, 04:27 PM

Man insists on walking on expressway as if his grandfather's name is Pan-Island Expressway

You are not allowed to walk along the expressway in Singapore.

December 20, 2022, 03:08 PM

New dine-in bento concept at Don Don Donki Jewel Changi Airport with meals from S$8.90

Oishii.

December 20, 2022, 03:01 PM

S'pore driver hoping to get off-peak practice ends up stuck in peak jam at Tuas Checkpoint

When you try your best but you don't succeed.

December 20, 2022, 02:35 PM

S'pore's climate targets rated 'critically insufficient' by research group, NCCS finds results 'puzzling'

The group projects Singapore's emissions in 2030 to be 63MtCO2e.

December 20, 2022, 02:19 PM

China officially reports 2 Covid-related deaths for first time since reversing zero-Covid policy

The official figures are doubted.

December 20, 2022, 02:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.