Why was Lionel Messi given a traditional Arabic robe along with the World Cup trophy?

After a gruelling final match settled on penalties, Lionel Messi finally lifted the World Cup for Argentina.

For those who watched the trophy presentation during the finale of World Cup 2022 in Qatar, you would notice that Messi was also presented with a translucent black robe with gold trimming.

Messi was bestowed with the garment by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the ceremony.

What was Messi wearing?

Known as a Bisht, it is a traditional robe that has been worn by men in the Gulf region for hundreds of years.

It is a type of formal wear and is typically worn by individuals with high status.

The garment is associated with special occasions and is a sign of respect and appreciation.

According to Sky Sports, Mustafa Baig, a lecturer in Islamic Studies at the University of Exeter, explained why the Emir of Qatar put a Bisht around the shoulders of Messi.

"Only a few people would actually wear the Bisht, they basically honoured him (Messi) by putting it over his shoulders." "It's like a mark of honour, and just kind of a cultural welcoming and a cultural acceptance."

By accepting the robe, Baig also said he saw it as "an embrace by Messi of the local culture", adding that it was "a pretty cool thing" for Qatar to do and "smart thinking" on their behalf.

Messi celebrated without the robe afterwards

While Messi was seen in the robe while lifting the trophy, he continued to celebrate the victory with his team mates and family at the Lusail Stadium without the robe on afterwards.

SI.com noted that Messi discarded the robe shortly after the trophy lift and put on a new Argentina shirt with three stars, symbolising the country's three World Cup victories.

Why did some people object?

The gesture by the Emir of Qatar however was not taken positively by everyone.

Goal explained that most captains would like to display their national team jersey while lifting the trophy in that moment of glory, but the Bisht covered up the shirt and his team badge instead.

"Seems a shame the way they've covered up Messi in his Argentina shirt," said BBC host and former England player, Gary Lineker, on the live coverage of the final.

New York Times journalist Tariq Panja tweeted that the presentation of Bisht was "something a little strange".

"Qatar wants this to be its moment as much as it is Messi's and Argentinas," he added.

Former Argentine defender and BBC pundit Pablo Zabaleta said, "Just why? No reason to do that."

Others supported the gesture

The Guardian noted that netizens in the Gulf region reacted positively to Messi's wearing of Bisht, a contrast to the criticism which largely came from the West.

Writer and columnist Reem Al-Harmi tweeted that it is important to interpret the gesture with the understanding of the Arabic culture.

Sky Sport chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol added:

"Messi was given this robe. He wore the robe and it was his decision to wear it. He's in an Arab country and it's a great honour to be given the robe to wear". "I think we should be careful before jumping into conclusions, It's for Messi himself to decide what he wants to do when he's handed the trophy and if he was happy to do that, who are we to criticise him?"

Top photo from FIFA World Cup/Twitter.